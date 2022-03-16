Radio traffic captures Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting response

The Feb. 26 shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge Restaurant left one dead and 13 injured.

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Radio traffic released Tuesday documents the Clark County Fire Department’s response to a shooting last month at a central Las Vegas hookah lounge that left a man dead and 13 people injured.

Fire Department personnel responded to the shooting around 3:15 a.m. Feb. 26 at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave. Crews could be heard locating victims and coordinating the best to place to treat those with gunshot wounds.

“We’ve made entry into the nightclub. There’s multiple patients throughout the nightclub shot,” a first responder said.

Crews transported seven patients to local hospitals, according to radio traffic. Dispatch could be heard telling crews that University Medical Center had already admitted walk-in patients with gunshot wounds and to take additional victims to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Crews coordinated the best rendezvous point for ambulances to take victims to the hospital.

“So we can start to bring gurneys in, load people up and get them out of here,” a first responder said.

It was determined that the ambulances should go to the Commercial Center Drive side of the building in the parking lot as the back of the building was “too tight for us to navigate gurneys through.”

Some victims were being treated inside the lounge, and some with minor injuries were treated outside. Crews could be heard relaying that the minor injuries included victims shot in the leg and shoulder.

“We have done a interior search with Metro to confirm there’s no additional patients,” a first responder said. “They’re requesting that we stop bringing resources through the interior. They want to start locking it down for the crime scene.”

Of the 14 people shot, 12 were taken to Sunrise. Demetreus Beard, 33, died at Sunrise from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police released details Monday about the arrest of Lee Wilson, 44, on March 2. Wilson is charged with one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, court records show.

Wilson was attending a birthday party at the lounge when an altercation occurred among several people, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, and multiple people had guns. Wilson was also shot and taken to UMC where he was uncooperative when questioned, police said. Wilson’s social media and video surveillance from the scene led police to identify Wilson as the suspect.

At least one person at the party was affiliated with the Gerson Park Kingsmen gang, according to the report.

