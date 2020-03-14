Robbie Williams resets Wynn Las Vegas opener

A major Las Vegas fan and historian, Robbie Williams forged a hit residency at Encore Theater last spring and summer.

Robbie Williams debuts his residency, "Live In Las Vegas," at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Erik Kabik Photography/erikkabik.com)

Robbie Williams needs to wait to return his fanciful Las Vegas Strip production to Encore Theater.

Williams is pulling off his scheduled March 24-April 4 performances, keeping his July 3-15 dates. The announcement arrives in the wake of Wynn Las Vegas announcing Thursday it was temporarily canceling its large-entertainment gatherings for coronavirus concerns.

Williams is a founding member of the British boy band Take That in the late 1980s. A major Las Vegas fan and historian, he forged a hit residency at Encore Theater last spring and summer. His show drew from such Vegas images as Dean Martin, Liberace, Elvis and showgirls from “Jubilee” and “Folies Bergere.”

In attempting to establish a name in the U.S., Williams said during an interview last month, “I’m converting America, one American at a time.”

