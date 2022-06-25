Wayne Newton has COVID, cancels Strip shows

A case of COVID has benched Wayne Newton. But Mr. Las Vegas says he will be back within the month.

A case of COVID has benched Wayne Newton. But Mr. Las Vegas says he will be back within the month.

Newton announced his condition Friday on social media. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID after being double-vaxxed and boosted. This has caused me to cancel some of my shows at the Flamingo Las Vegas,” Newton posted. He is expected to be back July 18.

“Wayne received treatment (Friday) and is confident of returning to pre-COVID health,” Newton’s wife, Kathleen Newton, said in a text message. Newton turned 80 in April. The Las Vegas legend has been asthmatic since he was a child, which is the reason his family moved from Virginia to Phoenix.

In May, Newton celebrated his 62nd year headlining in Las Vegas.

