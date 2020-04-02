6 Quarantini cocktail recipes for your next Zoom happy hour

Las Vegas mixologists accept challenge to create ways to elevate your in-house cocktail repertoire until the bars reopen.

Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)

Quarantini by Adam Rains, lead mixologist at The Golden Tiki. (Adam Rains)

Like most people in Nevada, Las Vegas’ top bartenders have swapped out the bar top for the countertop and are temporarily pouring from home.

We challenged them to develop a cocktail that can be sipped while in quarantine: The Quarantini.

Here are six ways Las Vegas mixologists think you can elevate your in-house cocktail repertoire until the bars reopen.

Clint Thoman, director of food and beverage at The Mob Museum

1½ ounces reposado tequila

½ ounce honey

½ ounce grapefruit juice

1½ to 2 ounces chamomile hot tea

Steep a tea bag in hot water for at least 3 minutes. Add tequila, honey and juice to a teacup. Top with the hot tea and give it a good stir.

Jacob Mowrer, bar lead at Therapy

¾ ounce whiskey

¾ ounce butterscotch schnapps

¼ ounce Baileys

1½ ounces banana almond milk

¼ ounces chocolate syrup

Combine ingredients. Shake and strain and garnish with banana slice.

William Keith Baker, lead bartender at The Sand Dollar Lounge

1 750 milliliter bottle red wine

6 ounces vodka

2½ ounces lime concentrate

1 ounce Pom pomegranate juice

2 cinnamon sticks

1 16-ounce can of Sprite

1 frozen can Hawaii’s Passion Orange

1 frozen can Orange Juice

1 pack of Fruit Gushers snacks

Mix wine, vodka, lime, pomegranate juice and cinnamon sticks in a pitcher. Let sit for at least 4 hours in refrigerator. Defrost Hawaii’s Passion Orange juice in refrigerator and combine with Sprite. Combine all ingredients. Cut up frozen orange juice and use as ice. Garnish with Fruit Gushers. Yields 8.

Ivan Grant, flair bartender at the D Las Vegas

2 ounces raspberry vodka

2 ounces orange juice

2 ounces lemonade

Sprite

Orange twist

Fill a shaker with ice. Combine vodka, juice and lemonade. Shake and top with Sprite and the orange twist as garnish.

Craig Schoettler, MGM Resorts’ executive director of beverage and corporate mixologist

2 ounces bourbon or apple brandy

¾ ounce apple cider brown sugar syrup

¾ ounce lemon juice

Apple juice ice cubes

Make apple cider brown sugar syrup by toasting 3 cinnamon sticks (optional: 1 star anise, 5 cloves) in a pan until aromatic and warm. Add 1 cup of Apple juice. Steep until Apple Juice is room temperature. Add 1 cup of packed brown sugar to the apple cider and heat until dissolved.

Combine ingredients with one frozen apple juice ice cube.

Adam Rains, lead mixologist at The Golden Tiki

1 ounce Lemba Agricole

½ ounce Lemba Spiced Rum

3 ounce warm apician tea (recipe below)

¼ ounce lemon

6 drops of Ghost Tribe Immuni-tea Tincture

Turmeric honey foam (1 egg white, 1/2 ounce honey, ½ ounce lemon juice, 4 dashes of turmeric)

Apician tea is a homemade tea that can be made into a simple syrup. Steep 1 finger of fresh-cut ginger, zest of ½ an orange, dash of cinnamon and 1 star anise with 6 ounces of boiling water for 20 minutes (more is better). Reheat before making drink.

Serve warm to revitalize the throat for the cool breezy spring quarantine. Garnish with fresh fruit & herbs. Top with turmeric honey foam.

