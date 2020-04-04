Arts District coffee shop offering free beer, cider with takeout

Makers & Finders will offer complimentary beer and cider with orders of $40 or more starting Saturday while supplies last.

Makers & Finders coffee bar on South Main Street in Las Vegas was open for business Saturday, March 21, 2020. As a response to the governor’s order, the dining areas were closed, but the coffee bar was doing takeout and pickup orders, and orders via Postmates.

When it comes to beverages, Makers & Finders in the Arts District is usually known for its coffee. This Saturday, however, they’re hoping to attract customers with beer or hard cider. Better yet, it’s free.

While supplies last this weekend, customers who place a pickup food order of $40 or more through its app, or phoning it in, will receive some complimentary Stella Artois, or Cidre brand cider. Spend $40 and get a two-pack of your choice of those adult beverages. A $50 order will score you a four-pack. And if you spend $60, you’ll get a free six-pack.

The offer is good at the Arts District location only, 1120 S. Main Street. Phone orders can be placed by calling 702-586-8255.

