McMullan’s Irish Pub offers to-go orders temporarily

McMullan's Irish Pub is seen at at 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas on Nov. 19, 2013. (Review-Journal file photo)

St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest day of the year for McMullan’s Irish Pub.

This would have been the pub’s 18th St. Patrick’s Day celebration, but in the interests of protecting his customers, Las Vegas and the country, owner Brian McMullan said in a Facebook video that he’s closed the pub for partying today. He plans to reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. after taking some tables out for social distancing.

But McMullan is not leaving patrons high and dry. Customers can phone in St. Patrick’s Day take-away orders today and pick them up at the pub at 4650 W. Tropicana Ave.

Elsewhere in the valley, RíRá at Mandalay Place and Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York are closed until further notice, but Irish pubs open as of now include Sean Patricks locations, Hennessey’s Tavern in downtown Las Vegas and Ritchie McNeely’s at The District in Henderson.