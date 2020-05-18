86°F
Restaurant reopenings in the Las Vegas Valley

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2020 - 2:54 pm

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

Las Vegas

Aburiya Raku, 5030 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Allegro at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive, has reopened.

Applebee’s locations at 500 N. Nellis Blvd.; 4605 W. Charleston Blvd.; 3340 S. Maryland Parkway; 2070 N. Rainbow Blvd.; 3501 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 5010 S. Fort Apache Road; and 820 E. Warm Springs Road have reopened.

Bar Code Burger Bar, 1590 E. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

The Barrymore at Royal Resort, 99 Convention Center Drive, has reopened.

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres at Sahara Las Vegas, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Friday.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Big Dog’s Draft House, 4543 N. Rancho Drive, will reopen Thursday.

Biwon Korean BBQ and Sushi Restaurant, 2721 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 5881 Centennial Center Blvd., has reopened.

The Blind Pig, 4545 Dean Martin Drive, has reopened.

Blue Ox Tavern, 5828 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Bob Taylor’s Ranch House, 6250 Rio Vista St., has reopened.

Bonefish Grill at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd. and 6527 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square have reopened.

Bonito Michoacan Mexican Restaurant, 3715 S. Decatur Blvd., has reopened.

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Born and Raised, 7260 S. Cimarron Road, has reopened.

Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square, has reopened.

Bronze Cafe located in the Juice Box LV, 7150 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations at 7345 S. Durango Drive; 4280 Hualapai Way; 6640 N. Durango Drive; 7430 Las Vegas Blvd. South and at the Miracle Mile Shops at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South have reopened.

Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

California Pizza Kitchen at Town Square, 6659 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has reopened.

Casa Don Juan locations at 1780 N. Buffalo Drive and 1204 S. Main St. have reopened.

Charlie’s Cheesesteak Deli at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, will reopen Thursday.

Cork and Thorn, 70 W. Imperial Ave., has reopened.

Cousins New York Pizza & Pasta, 9773 W. Flamingo Road, has opened.

Crush American Grill at MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Thursday.

Cucina by Wolfgang Puck at The Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened for curbside pickup.

The Cuppa at The Gramercy, 9275 W. Russell Road, has reopened.

595 Craft and Kitchen, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened

CraftHaus Brewery in the Arts District at 197 E. California St. has reopened

The Crab Corner, 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

D’Agostino’s Trattoria, 4155 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Delhi Indian Cuisine, 4022 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Denny’s locations at 5045 W. Tropicana Ave.; 310 N. Nellis Blvd.; 8000 W. Sahara Ave.; 1822 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 450 Fremont St.; 3397 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South; and 6300 W. Charleston Blvd. have reopened

Distill, 6430 N. Durango Drive and 4830 W. Pyle Ave., has reopened.

Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., has reopened.

Echo & Rig at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Egg Sammie, 7379 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

EggWorks locations at 7591 Tule Springs Road; 9355 W. Flamingo Road; 6960 S. Rainbow Blvd.; and 2490 E. Sunset Road have reopened. And, Egg & I at 4533 W. Sahara Ave. has also reopened.

El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

El Segundo Sol at the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Elia Authentic Greek Taverna, 4226 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., has reopened.

Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St., has reopened.

Farmtable Kitchen & Spirits, 6587 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square, has reopened.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Firefly Southwest, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. and 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square have reopened.

Flippin’ Good, 505 Fremont St., has reopened.

Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Forte Tapas, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

G.O.A.T. Sports Bar, 3805 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has reopened.

The Great American Pub, 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive, has reopened.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations at 750 S. Rampart Blvd.; 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd.; and 9595 S. Eastern Ave. have reopened.

The Habit Burger Grill at 365 Hughes Center Drive; 1150 S. Nellis Blvd.; 6482 N. Decatur Blvd.; and 4830 Blue Diamond Road have reopened.

Hennessey’s Tavern Las Vegas, 425 Fremont St., has reopened.

Hash House a Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Heart Attack Grill, 450 Fremont St., has reopened.

Hikari Sushi & Teppanyaki, 4175 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

The Hush Puppy at 1820 N. Nellis Blvd. and 7185 W. Charleston Blvd. have reopened.

Hussong’s Cantina, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Ichi Ramen House, 7920 W. Tropical Parkway, has reopened.

IHOP locations at 3595 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 9480 W. Sahara Ave.; 2450 Pebble Road; 1230 W. Warm Springs Road; and 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South have reopened.

Izakaya Go, 3775 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Jamms Restaurant, 1020 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., has reopened.

Kobashi Ramen & Curry, 8239 Dean Martin Drive, has reopened.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Jardin at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Thursday.

La Comida, 100 S. Sixth St., will reopen Thursday.

Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar at 6509 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square has reopened.

Lindo Michoacan at 10082 W. Flamingo Road has reopened.

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, has reopened.

Lola’s A Louisiana Kitchen, 241 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Lotus of Siam at Commercial Center, 953 E. Sahara Ave., will reopen for dine-in service, delivery and takeout Monday.

Maggiano’s at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has reopened.

The Martini, 1205 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Master Kim’s Korean BBQ at 7036 S. Durango Drive and 6825 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square have reopened.

Mastro’s Ocean Club at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., has reopened.

Mezzo Bistro and Wine, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, has reopened.

MG Patisserie and Cafe, 6365 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Michoacan Mexican Restaurant, 7870 W. Tropical Parkway, has reopened.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Nacho Daddy locations at 113 N. Fourth St.; 9560 W. Sahara Ave. and at Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 Las Vegas. Blvd. South, have reopened.

Northside Nathan’s Pizza, 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has reopened.

Olive Garden locations at 1361 S. Decatur Blvd.; 1545 E. Flamingo Road; 6850 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 6191 Centennial Center Blvd.; and 80 N. Nellis Blvd. have reopened.

The Omelet House at 6520 Boulder Highway and 2160 W. Charleston Blvd. have reopened.

The Original Lindo Michoacan, 2655 E. Desert Inn Road, has reopened.

Oyshi Las Vegas, 7293 W. Sahara Ave. and 7775 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

PT’s Gold locations at 7550 Oso Blanca Road, 9363 S. Buffalo Drive, 8985 Blue Diamond Road, 1661 E. Sunset Road, 7200 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 10520 Las Vegas Blvd. South; PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd.; and Sierra Gold at 6515 S. Jones Blvd. have reopened. Additionally, 36 other PT’s Taverns (including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar locations) will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The Palm at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, 3585 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge, 8955 S. Eastern Ave. and 8380 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs, 8465 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Pepper Lunch, 4258 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

The Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Pierogi Village, 8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has reopened.

Pin Kaow Thai locations at 1974 N. Rainbow Blvd. and 9530 S. Eastern Ave. have reopened.

Pinches Tacos at The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road, has reopened.

PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen,7010 N. Durango Drive and 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, has reopened.

Ramen Hashi, 5808 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Red Lobster locations at 200 S. Decatur Blvd. and 2325 E. Flamingo Road have reopened.

Sambalatte, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza locations at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. and 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway have reopened.

Santa Fe Mining Co., 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Sapporo Revolving Sushi at 4671 Spring Mountain Road and 8229 Dean Martin Drive; and Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse & Revolving Sushi at 5760 Centennial Center Blvd. have reopened.

Sasa Sushi, 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., has reopened.

Satay Thai Bistro & Bar, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Scoundrels Pub II, 4850 Camino Al Norte, has reopened.

7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson Ave., has reopened.

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Smith & Wollensky at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Thursday.

Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., will reopen Thursday.

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Steiner’s Pub locations at 1750 N. Buffalo Drive and 8168 Las Vegas Blvd. South have reopened for takeout. The 8410 W. Cheyenne Ave. location has reopened for dine-in service.

Sunny Side Up, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Sushi Factory, 7480 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, have reopened.

Sweet Poke locations at 5655 Centennial Center Blvd.; 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.; and 9255 S. Eastern Ave. have reopened.

Sweets Raku, 5040 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, has reopened.

Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Tacotarian locations at 6135 S. Fort Apache Road and 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. have reopened.

Taj Palace, 9530 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., has reopened.

Toast Society Cafe, 6005 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Tommy Rocker’s, 4275 Dean Martin Drive, has reopened.

Town Center Lounge, 6050 Sky Pointe Drive, will reopen Wednesday.

VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave., has reopened.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

YuXiang Korean Chinese, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Henderson

Applebee’s locations at 669 N. Stephanie St. and 10305 S. Eastern Ave. have reopened.

Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District, has reopened.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway, has reopened.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 9520 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Black Mountain Grill, 11021 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, has reopened.

Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, has reopened.

Born and Raised, 10050 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations at 65 Horizon Ridge Parkway; 10271 S. Eastern Ave.; and 614 Mall Ring Circle have reopened.

Casa Don Juan at 3460 E. Sunset Road has reopened.

Coyotes Cafe & Cantina, 4350 E. Sunset Road, has reopened.

The Cracked Egg, 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, has reopened.

CraftHaus Brewery at 7350 Eastgate Road has reopened.

Denny’s at 1201 W. Warm Springs Road has reopened.

EggWorks, 10839 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

FireSide Restaurant & Tavern, 1785 E. Cactus Ave., has reopened.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Genghis Grill, 550 N. Stephanie St., has reopened.

The Great American Pub, 9310 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

The Habit Burger Grill at 543 N. Stephanie St. has reopened.

Hardway 8, 46 S. Water St., has reopened.

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 842 S. Boulder Highway, has reopened.

The Juice Standard, 1410 Horizon Ridge Parkway, has reopened.

King’s Fish House at 2255 Village Walk Drive at The District has reopened.

Lindo Michoacan La Loma at 645 Carnegie St. has reopened.

Manila BBQ, 4500 E. Sunset Road, has reopened.

MountainSide Restaurant & Tavern, 1442 E. Lake Mead Parkway, has reopened.

Olive Garden, 4400 E. Sunset Road, has reopened.

The Omelet House, 316 N. Boulder Highway, has reopened.

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, has reopened.

Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs, 9905 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Pinches Tacos at 2550 St. Rose Parkway has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District, has reopened.

Red Lobster at 570 Marks St. has reopened.

Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way, has reopened.

Saga Pastry + Sandwich, 10345 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, has reopened.

Samurai Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 1199 W. Sunset Road, has reopened.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Tuscany Grill, 11105 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

VegeNation, 10075 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened for takeout and delivery.

Ventano Italian Grill & Seafood, 191 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd., has reopened.

The Village Pub at 8515 S. Eastern Ave. has reopened.

North Las Vegas

Applebee’s at 1635 W. Craig Road has reopened.

Buffalo Wild Wings at 190 W. Craig Road and 150 E. Centennial Parkway has reopened.

Denny’s at 3230 Losee Road has reopened.

The Habit Burger Grill at 1730 E. Craig Road has reopened.

Jamba Juice at 2546 E. Craig Road has reopened for curbside pickup. Drive-thru locations are available at 7130 W. Craig Road and 6925 S. Rainbow Blvd.

PT’s Gold at 2135 E. Centennial Parkway have reopened.

Red Lobster at 1870 W. Craig Road has reopened.

Ruby Tuesday, 865 W. Craig Road, has reopened.

Sierra Gold at 6929 N. Aliante Parkway has reopened.

Town Center Lounge II, 2992 W. Cheyenne Ave., will reopen Wednesday.

Summerlin

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

California Pizza Kitchen, 10945 Oval Park Drive, has reopened.

Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

EggWorks, 2025 Village Center Circle, has reopened.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Hokkaido Teppanyaki Steakhouse, 3555 Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Jing Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, will reopen Wednesday.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar at 1725 Festival Plaza Drive in Downtown Summerlin has reopened.

Lola’s Summerlin, 1220 N. Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Maggiano’s at 10940 Rosemary Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin has reopened.

Mastrioni’s, 3330 S. Hualapai Way, has reopened.

MTO Cafe at 10970 Rosemary Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin has reopened.

Olive Garden, 10800 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Omelet House, 2227 N. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 3330 S. Hualapai Way and 9691 Trailwood Drive, has reopened.

Trattoria Reggiano, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

True Food Kitchen, 10970 Rosemary Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

