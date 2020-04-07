Restaurant supplier Chefs’ Warehouse delivering to public in Las Vegas

Online ordering available for staples such as rice and pasta, as well as meat, seafood, cheese and hard-to-find paper products.

Jessica Gordon of Chef's Warehouse, poses for a portrait by items being offered to the public online and at the Downtown 3rd Farmer's Market in Las Vegas on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A variety of items from Chef's Warehouse being offered to the public online and at the Downtown 3rd Farmer's Market in Las Vegas on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Different cuts of pork from Chef's Warehouse being offered to the public online and at the Downtown 3rd Farmer's Market in Las Vegas on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chefs’ Warehouse has joined the list of restaurant suppliers offering their products to the home consumer as the nation adapts to the COVID-19 crisis. And it’s added Las Vegas to the home markets it is serving.

For over 35 years, Chefs’ Warehouse has supplied food to more than 35,000 restaurants. Its list of celebrity chef clients includes Thomas Keller, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, Missy Robbins, Michael Mina, Nancy Silverton, Dan Barber, Daniel Boulud and José Andrés.

The company now has launched a website that allows the public to order everything from staples such as pasta, rice and grains to high-end products such as aged meats, seafood, fine cheese and salumi. Select non-food items, such as vinyl gloves, are also available. And Las Vegans can start placing orders now.

“Due to the urgent need for home delivery, we are rapidly pivoting our business to help get food to families and homes in Las Vegas,” sales manager Spencer Rudow says.

Shoppers can order at shop.chefswarehouse.com. In the Las Vegas metropolitan area, orders placed by 5 p.m. can be delivered the next business day, with no delivery charge for orders over $200 and a $35 delivery fee for smaller orders. Contactless delivery is available.

Pickup also will be available for orders over $100. And the company is pledging to donate 10 percent of the profits made through the website over the next six months to support “front-line furloughed employees and other impacted members of the foodservice industry, who are financially suffering while restaurants around the country are mostly closed.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.