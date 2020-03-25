15 actions to prepare for layoffs, survive unemployment

Here’s what to do if you sense you’ll soon be out of a job.

If you have been laid off, interview even for jobs you don't want. Practice your answers to those tough questions! This is especially important if you haven’t interviewed in a while. (Getty Images)

After 41 years of steady work, I was laid off from my position in the employment screening industry on Jan. 6, 2016.

The staff returned from the holiday break, only to hear the words, “Thanks for your years of service. It’s over.”

There was no early warning from our company’s owner — and for many, no time to prepare for those words.

But I saw the signs six months earlier. Staff layoffs had started, and the once-steady flow of inbound work had slowed to a sluggish rate. So when the boss beckoned me into his office and began his speech (“You’ve been a good employee all these years …”), I wasn’t surprised at its end.

On the other hand, my now ex-office manager was wailing, wondering what she’d do to maintain her lifestyle.

While I was pondering my next career move, I had a plan in place for my finances — and it didn’t involve a GoFundMe page, begging from relatives or sofa-cushion-diving for spare change.

My plan involved a combination of common sense and creative side hustles to keep me in the money until I found a new job.

Here’s what to do if you sense you’ll soon be out of a job.

What to do before you get laid off

You might not know when the axe will fall, but preparing early is a smart move.

1. Watch for the signs

If other people in your department/office/section are being laid off, watch for the changes in staffing.

For example, if offices “suddenly” become empty, or the work of two or three other people starts landing on your desk, it’s likely something’s up.

It’s scary to ask management directly, but it’s usually better to know ahead of time, so you can get your resume out there.

2. Start hoarding cash

… And move it out of sight, so you’re not tempted to spend it.

Have money deducted from your paycheck and deposited into an online bank account, which can act as your emergency fund.

3. Get direct deposit

Lessen the number of trips you make to the bank, and disperse your paycheck into different accounts (checking, savings, funds for major purchases/payments, health savings account, taxes, etc.).

This helps you earmark your money for different purposes in your budget.

4. Make a budget

Speaking of your budget, you need to know your essential expenditures.

These are the things you need to survive — like food, shelter and medical coverage — as well as necessary expenses like transportation and utilities.

Then, sort through the rest of your costs and decide what you could do without.

5. Clean up your resume

It should be ready to go the moment you need it.

Make sure your employment dates are correct and job descriptions are short but vivid.

Don’t lie, but don’t be afraid to talk up your accomplishments and describe the impact you had on people and projects.

6. Prep your pantry

Shop now for these nonperishable food staples.

Don’t forget health and beauty items like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toilet paper and paper towels.

What to do when you’re laid off

In the moment, you’re likely to feel a lot of things: frustrated, upset, sad, confused. Having a to-do list can help you keep moving forward.

7. Get a letter of recommendation

Don’t leave your old job without a letter of recommendation or explanation as to why you’re leaving.

You may not get a second chance to get one, so it’s smart to ask your boss or HR manager while you’re still in the room.

8. Be proactive

Yes, it stinks to lose your job. And it’s super tempting to sit on the couch, drink cheap beer and cry.

Make it less miserable: Get engaged in finding a new job right away.

9. Establish and stick to a schedule

Make it as close as possible to your old one, or try this job-search schedule.

When your day has a pattern, it’ll be easier to resume your “normal” life.

10. Dress for success every day

When you shower and shave or do your hair, you’ll feel more human, even though you’re not working or interviewing that day.

11. Budget cash for what you need

Prioritize what you need right now, and figure it out weekly.

This isn’t the time to say “Charge it!” and figure you’ll pay it off when that new job begins.

You may be looking for a new job for weeks — or even months — so stick to your budget.

12. Try to have some fun

A tight budget can still allow for a little fun.

It could be as little as one ice-cream cone a week or one new app a month. The job-hunt process is painful enough without inflicting complete deprivation.

13. Interview for jobs you don’t want

Practice your answers to those tough questions! This is especially important if you haven’t interviewed in a while.

Your skills need a workout, and these are perfect, no-pressure opportunities.

14. Talk to anyone who can help

Speak with anyone who may be able to help you in your job search.

And thank everyone who does, even if the conversation doesn’t lead to employment.

Also make sure to have your elevator pitch polished and ready — you never know when you’ll need it.

15. Stay positive!

Everyone says you’ll get through this, and another job will turn up before you know it. They can say that because they’re either employed or don’t need to be.

But you’ll find a new job.

It may not be in your chosen field, with the hours you want and your desired salary. The reality of the job-hunt is harsh and sometimes rude.

But it’s true: You will find work again.

Good luck!

Nancy Munro was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in the city’s suburbs. She attended Penn State and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

