Here are the best disinfectants to combat coronavirus

With Nevada confirming its first two presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus, many Nevadans are looking for ways to be proactive against the virus.

Keeping your home and workplace clean are two of the biggest ways to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

But not all cleaning products are created equal.

The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of disinfectants that qualify under the EPA’s emerging viral pathogen program and contains products that are “qualified for use against COVID-19.

When looking for disinfectants, the EPA suggests looking for the EPA registration number and comparing it against the approved products.

Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which means they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product, according to the EPA.

