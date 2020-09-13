93°F
US surgeon general checks out UMC’s COVID-19 response

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 11:59 am
 

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams met with University Medical Center staff and community leaders at the public hospital Sunday morning to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and Southern Nevada’s ongoing response.

Adams also took a tour of the high-volume testing laboratory built by UMC to respond to the pandemic. The laboratory has processed about 320,000 tests since the onset of the pandemic, one-third all the testing in the state.

UMC is the only hospital in Nevada to provide COVID-19 testing for every admitted patient.

The discussion and tour were not open to the media. However, Adams was scheduled to speak with media following the tour.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

