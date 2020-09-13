US surgeon general checks out UMC’s COVID-19 response

UMC is the only hospital in Nevada to provide COVID-19 testing for every admitted patient.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams met with University Medical Center staff and community leaders at the public hospital Sunday morning to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and Southern Nevada’s ongoing response.

Adams also took a tour of the high-volume testing laboratory built by UMC to respond to the pandemic. The laboratory has processed about 320,000 tests since the onset of the pandemic, one-third all the testing in the state.

UMC is the only hospital in Nevada to provide COVID-19 testing for every admitted patient.

The discussion and tour were not open to the media. However, Adams was scheduled to speak with media following the tour.

