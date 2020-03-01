What we know — and don’t know — about the coronavirus

In the past two months, “coronavirus” has become a household word. But how much do we know about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19?

In the past two months, “coronavirus” has become a household word. But how much do we know about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19? Here are some key facts as well as information about what to expect and how to prepare.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is part of a large family of viruses named for their shape, which resembles a crown with spikes. “Corona” is the Latin word for crown.

Coronaviruses are found in many species of animals. In rare instances, animal coronaviruses may also infect people. Several coronaviruses found in people cause symptoms of the common cold. A few produce severe illnesses, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, first identified in China in 2003, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness produced by the new coronavirus, has fallen somewhere in the middle in terms of severity, with symptoms similar to those of the flu, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Where did the virus come from?

It was first identified in people in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, about two months ago. Authorities say it was transmitted from an animal species to humans at a Wuhan market that sold meat and live animals.

“In some places in the world, humans and animals interact much, much more actively than they do in this country,” making such transmission more likely, said Karen Duus, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Touro University Nevada in Henderson.

How many people have been affected, and where?

As of late Saturday, there have been more than 85,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most of them in China, and the virus has spread to more than 50 other countries, with cases rapidly increasing in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

About 80 percent of documented cases have been fairly mild, but the virus can also result in pneumonia and has led to more than 2,900 deaths, including the first death in the United States.

What’s happening in the U.S.?

On Saturday, a Washington state man died, becoming the first person in the U.S. to die from the virus. The man was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and had no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case, health officials in Washington state said at a news conference.

As of Saturday, there have been about 60 cases of the virus in the U.S., including 44 involving passengers from the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship. Fourteen of the cases were in people who had recently traveled to China or their spouses, and three were in people repatriated from Wuhan. The source of transmission has not been determined in two cases in California and one in Oregon diagnosed this week.

U.S. citizens who recently traveled to Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, are required to undergo formal quarantine. Citizens returning from other areas of mainland China have been told to self-quarantine. Foreign nationals who have visited China in the past 14 days currently may not enter the United States.

What’s happening in Nevada?

There have been no known cases of the virus in Nevada. Public health agencies, hospitals and medical providers have been gearing up for its potential spread in communities in this country, which health officials increasingly are saying is inevitable. However, they also stress that the current risk for the general public in the U.S. is low.

Seven people in Nevada with possible cases of COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease, state health officials said Friday following a briefing for news media. The Nevada State Public Health Lab has the capability to test for the virus.

State officials say more than 200 people in Nevada are being monitored for the virus and have been asked to self-quarantine.

How does the virus spread?

Evidence suggests that it primarily spreads much as the flu does — through droplets from a sneeze or a cough, or by touching an infected surface.

What happens when there’s a confirmed case?

In the U.S., people with confirmed cases have been kept in isolation. Public health authorities investigate the source of infection and work to determine if an infected person might have infected others, including close contacts.

What’s the future of this disease?

“More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. “It’s also likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur, including in the United States.”

Many health authorities predict that the outbreak will become a pandemic, meaning that it will spread to communities throughout the globe. Some experts say there’s a good possibility that the virus will remain with us as a seasonal illness, much like the flu.

The end of the cold and flu season this spring could help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re all very hopeful that when the temperature goes up, that’s going to be a helpful thing, because coronaviruses haven’t done well in the warm weather,” said Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada.

Unlike with the flu, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, nor are there anti-viral medications that can be taken once a person becomes ill. There are intensive efforts underway to develop both.

How can we prepare?

Health authorities are using as a guide a federal plan from 2017 on how to prepare for a global pandemic, such as the swine flu pandemic of 2009. Depending on the severity of an outbreak, schools could be closed and large gatherings canceled.

With this in mind, health authorities suggest that families talk about what they would do if their child’s school or day care closed, and if their employer permits working from home.

Brian Labus, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV, said that a basic tenet of emergency management is for households to keep a few days’ worth of food and supplies at home in the event of a disruption to normal life.

“If you’re stuck at home for a few days, do you have food, medications, those kinds of things?” he said.

How can we protect ourselves?

Though there’s been a run on surgical masks at drugstores, health authorities say that wearing one provides minimal protection, if any, against airborne droplets. However, it may keep people from touching their face, which is a good thing in terms of avoiding germs.

An infected person should wear a mask, because it covers the person’s cough or sneeze. Health authorities say that the sturdier N95 face mask protects against the virus, but they note that it needs to be fitted to the individual. They aren’t recommending it for the general population.

Authorities are primarily recommending that people take the same sorts of precautions that protect against the flu: frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and staying home when sick.

Health authorities continue to recommend getting a flu shot to avoid contracting the flu on top of a COVID-19 infection.

