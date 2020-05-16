MGM Resorts donates bed linens to Salvation Army
Virtual concert series benefits Meals on Wheels; local nonprofits receive donations of women’s hygiene products.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.
The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center of Southern Nevada opened its warehouse doors on Friday to accept hundreds of bed linens donated by MGM Resorts International.
The blankets, comforters and pillows will be used for the nonprofit organization’s campus and transitional housing programs.
Virtual concert series donates one meal per view
Last Saturday, Southwest Medical Associates hosted a Facebook Live virtual concert featuring local singer-songwriter Shawn Eiferman.
The first “Healthy at Home” virtual concert aimed to entertain the community while observing social distancing.
The medical group is donating one meal per live view of “Healthy at Home,” up to $5,000 per concert, to Meals on Wheels.
Catholic Charities’ Meals on Wheels program feeds frozen meals to about 2,300 clients throughout the year in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
Project Marilyn donates for Period Poverty Awareness Week
In their mission to end period poverty, the nonprofit organization Project Marilyn donated 50 feminine hygiene kits to Leaders in Training and Nevada Behavioral Health Systems, with 6,000 maxi pads and bags to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and El Shaddai Refuge Homes.
They were able to provide the donation through its partnership with U by Kotex and Alliance for Period Supplies.
May 25-31 is Period Poverty Awareness Week.
