Lee Canyon ski resort closes for season due to coronavirus

The Lee Canyon ski resort at Mt. Charleston (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee Canyon announced Tuesday that it will close for the remainder of the ski season, citing growing coronavirus fears.

Employees will be paid through Sunday, and the goal is to reopen for regularly scheduled summer activities, Lee Canyon said in a statement.

“Our decision to end the winter season was not made lightly, and it is the right choice given we are in the midst of a nation-wide public health crisis,” General Manager Dan Hooper said in the statement. “Our focus remains on our employees, guests, and the local community staying well so that when the situation improves, we may all have a healthy return to this adventure lifestyle we live for and love.”

Pre-purchased lift tickets, rental packages and lessons will be refunded, the statement said. Anyone seeking a refund can contact the resort at info@leecanyonlv.com or 702-385-2754.

Ski Utah said in a statement Tuesday that all 15 ski resorts in the state are closed “in an effort to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19.”

Vail Resorts also announced Tuesday that all of its North American resorts will close for the rest of the season.

“The Company will consider reopening Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May, dependent on the situation with COVID-19 as well as weather conditions,” the company said in a statement.

