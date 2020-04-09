Costco letting first responders, health care workers skip lines

Costco Wholesale has announced that it is letting health care workers and first responders go to the head of any line at its warehouses, for a limited time.

Costco will now allow first responders to skip the line at its stores. Shown here are signs at Costco at 6555 N. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas on March 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costco Wholesale has announced that health care workers and first responders are being temporarily permitted to go to the beginning of any line to enter the warehouse, with a Costco membership card and official ID. The company said the policy applies to health care workers, police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

The company also has said the shopping hours of 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are being reserved for those who are 60 and older or have physical impairments. The pharmacy will be open during that time, but the food court will not, and the policy doesn’t apply to guests.

