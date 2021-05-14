98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

CCSD to continue to require masks in schools, but may revisit issue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 1:34 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The Clark County School District will continue to require masks be worn at all school and work locations, according to a statement from the district Friday.

The statement comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

In Nevada, those guidelines became effective immediately, though “private entities and organizations” can set more restrictive mask policies, according to the state.

The district’s statement says more guidance may be released next week based on local updates.

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff,” the statement said. “Additional information and direction will be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Nevada Supreme Court rules 2019 tax, fee increases unconstitutional
Nevada Supreme Court rules 2019 tax, fee increases unconstitutional
3
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
4
CCSD teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with student
CCSD teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with student
5
Barack Obama Blvd. could be coming to Las Vegas
Barack Obama Blvd. could be coming to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A student walks between classes at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day ...
Schools fight to keep students amid fear of dropout surge
By Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Soaring numbers of students who are failing classes or are chronically absent have experts fearing a surge in the country’s dropout rate.

Read More