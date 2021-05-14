CCSD to continue to require masks in schools, but may revisit issue

The Clark County School District will continue to require masks be worn at all school and work locations, according to a statement from the district Friday.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The statement comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

In Nevada, those guidelines became effective immediately, though “private entities and organizations” can set more restrictive mask policies, according to the state.

The district’s statement says more guidance may be released next week based on local updates.

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff,” the statement said. “Additional information and direction will be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.”

