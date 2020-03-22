Coronavirus case revealed at North Las Vegas elementary school

An email sent to parents just before 8 a.m. said a member of the John Tartan Elementary School had tested positive for coronavirus.

A member of a North Las Vegas elementary school has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus, the school announced Sunday morning.

An email sent to parents just before 8 a.m. said a member of the John Tartan Elementary School had tested positive for coronavirus. It was unclear if the person was a student, teacher or other faculty member.

“We are working with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to identify anyone with close contact to the person while following federal privacy laws. Those in close contact with the patient will be contacted by SNHD,” the school’s statement read.

The announcement comes as SNHD reports the total number of cases in the state has jumped to 190 Sunday morning.

Tartan Principal Pedro Garcia advised parents to follow the general guidelines to prevent spreading the virus, including staying home and disinfecting surfaces.

Garcia said all Clark County School District schools had already begun a “deep cleaning of the campus,” and would remain closed through April 13 as planned.

“We know the entire community has questions about the next steps and, in cooperation with the SNHD, we will provide additional information as soon as possible,” he said.

