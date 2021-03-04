Jara, CCSD board receive low marks in The Nevada Poll

Forty-six percent of respondents to The Nevada Poll, a phone and online survey, said they disapproved of actions taken by both the trustees and the superintendent.

A plurality of probable Nevada voters is dissatisfied with the way the Clark County School District trustees and Superintendent Jesus Jara have handled the coronavirus pandemic, while a majority say the district’s distance learning model is broken, according to poll results published Wednesday.

The Nevada Poll, a phone and online survey of 500 likely voters by the national public opinion firm WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Review-Journal from Friday through Monday, produced markedly similar findings when respondents were asked to evaluate how the School Board and Jara have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty-six percent said they disapproved of actions taken by both the trustees and the superintendent, while 32 percent expressed approval of the School Board’s performance and 31 percent supported Jara’s moves.

The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. did not ask about the reasons for respondents’ dissatisfaction. But both the board and Jara have come under fire recently over their plan for a phased reopening of schools, which began with the return of pre-kindergarten through third-grade students on Monday. The flak has come at them from both sides: those who say they are moving too slowly toward a full reopening as well as those opposed to a full-time return.

By contrast, a majority of respondents — 53 percent — said they approved of the job Gov. Steve Sisolak has done handling the pandemic.

Sisolak issued the emergency directive on March 15 that closed all public and private schools as COVID-19 began to spread rapidly in the state. He also issued other directives spelling out social distancing and capacity requirements that schools must abide by, measures that made it harder for the massive Clark County school system — the fifth-largest in the nation — to consider a quicker path toward reopening.

Evenly split on Jara’s job

Respondents who had an opinion were almost evenly divided on whether Jara, who has been superintendent since 2018, should retain his job or be replaced after his current contract ends on June 30.

Of those surveyed, 29 percent were in support of keeping Jara on the job, while 28 percent wanted to replace him. But the largest group — 43 percent — either said they didn’t know or didn’t answer the question.

Other key findings in the polling include the 53 percent of respondents who said distance learning is broken, vs. 26 percent who said it wasn’t; the 47 percent who said the school district’s reopening plan is insufficient, vs. 34 percent who say it is; and the 46 percent who said all schools should reopen to all grade levels immediately, a move opposed by 40 percent of respondents, said Trevor Smith, research director for WPA Intelligence.

The planned resumption of school sports also remain a point of contention, the poll shows.

Thirty-five percent of those surveyed said the school district’s current plan is sufficient, while 49 percent disagreed. Interscholastic competition for fall sports remain canceled this school year, but spring sports will be offered.

Of those surveyed, 38 percent said high school sports shouldn’t return until August at the soonest, while 39 percent favored bringing back all high school sports immediately, a move opposed by 46 percent.

The school district operated under 100 percent distance education for nearly a year before beginning to reopen to in-person instruction this week for preschool through third-graders under a hybrid model, with two days a week of in-person classes and three days of distance learning.

55% comfortable sending kids to schools

As of Monday, 41,520 preschool through third grade students were participating in the hybrid model — about 45 percent of those eligible. The rest are opting to continue with full distance education.

That percentage was well below the 55 percent of poll respondents who indicated they were either very comfortable or somewhat comfortable sending kids back to school.

The school district plans to have full-time in-person classes starting April 6 for all elementary school grades. And older students will come back to buildings in two phases starting March 22 under a hybrid model.

As for the possibility that the trustees or Jara may face consequences for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the heat is usually more intense for those those closest to the end users — parents and their children, said Kenneth Retzl, director of education policy for the nonprofit Guinn Center.

Public backlash tends to be directed to those “closest to where the families or parents interact with the school system,” such as the superintendent and local elected officials, rather than those at the state level, said Retzel, who wasn’t provided with a copy of the results of The Nevada Poll.

