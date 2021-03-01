Young CCSD students, staff back in school after nearly a year

Some pre-kindergarten through third-grade students returned to school Monday for a first day of instruction like no other.

Lupe Tapia and her daughter Ariel, 8, take a photo outside of Goolsby Elementary School as she returns to class for second grade on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Students begin to enter a side gate at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice principal Magdalena Casillas, from left, helps direct students through a side gate at Goolsby Elementary School with assistance from library assistant Kimberly Connors and P.E. teacher Mike Shenkberger as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

P.E. teacher Mike Shenkberger, left, and other staff members help to organize students on the playground by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Students stand in lines on the playground assigned by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adults say goodbye as they look on through the fencing to students now inside at Goolsby Elementary School as the children return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice principal Magdalena Casillas, from left, looks on as a student is welcomed in a side gate by Principal Danny Eichelberger at Goolsby Elementary School with assistance from library assistant Kimberly Connors as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teacher Alissa Miller is pumped up as she and other staff members lead students inside from the playground at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teachers and other staff members lead students inside from the playground at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brooke Gabriel drops off her first grader Brooklin Gabriel for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction at Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, March 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Principal Jaymes Aimetti welcomes student the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction at Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, March 1, 2021. Holding the flag is kindergartner JordanMicheal (cq) Dukes, 6. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pre-kindergarten students, from left, Maddux Barton, 5, Hannah Knight, 4, a student whose parent declined to give her name but gave permission for the photo, and Anniyah Campbell, 5, line up socially distanced at Tyrone Thompson Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, March 1, 2021, for the first day of in-person education after distance learning for nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Qiana Lockhart cleans the glasses of her first grader Bryson Lockhart, 7, as dad Barry Lockhart looks on at Tyrone Thompson Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, March 1, 2021, for the first day of in-person education after distance learning for nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

JordanMicheal (cq) Dukes, 6, greets Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert on the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction at Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, March 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Third grade teacher Shelby Mazza welcomes back her students to hybrid learning at Cyril Wengert Elementary School in Las Vegas, Monday, March 1, 2021. Some young students ranging from preschool through third grade returned this week to a hybrid form of instruction after a year of distance learning forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

First grade teacher Diana Godinez, center, and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, greets a student as she returns to school for hybrid learning instruction at Cyril Wengert Elementary School in Las Vegas, Monday, March 1, 2021. Some young students ranging from preschool through third grade returned this week to a hybrid form of instruction after a year of distance learning forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Students are dropped off at Cyril Wengert Elementary School in Las Vegas, Monday, March 1, 2021. Some young students ranging from preschool through third grade returned this week to a hybrid form of instruction after a year of distance learning forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Donald Brace, a school bus driver, inspects his bus as he prepares to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, chats with Jerry Preston, a school bus driver, as he visits the Cheyenne Transportation Yard and greet bus drivers and transportation staff as they head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some young students returned to school Monday across the Las Vegas Valley for a first day of instruction like no other, following almost a year of distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The excitement outside Tyrone Thompson Elementary School Monday rivaled that at Sunday’s Golden Globes, as photos were snapped by adoring parents and the PA system blared Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Preschoolers sat in the center of hula hoops to help with social distancing before following their teacher inside — a sign, like the masks they were wearing, that this is not a typical school year.

Just over 40,000 students in preschool through third grade districtwide are returning this week for hybrid instruction — two days of in-person learning in classrooms and three days of distance learning — after being out of school buildings since March 2020.

The hybrid phase for elementary students will end on April 6, when full-time in-person instruction will resume for those whose parents choose to return to the classroom, according to a plan announced last week by Clark County School District officials. Older students will return under the hybrid model in two waves beginning March 22.

At Thompson, where around 90 students returned for classes Monday, parents reported no hesitation on their part or that of their students, citing the need for social interaction as the number one reason to return.

“It sucks doing school from the kitchen table,” said Sarah Colwell, parent to a third grader.

Colwell said she understands that there are only a few months left of school, but that her daughter needs interaction from her peers and teachers after a year of being home.

“And honestly I just want her out of the house,” she said.

Paula Barton, grandparent to a preschooler, said the boy was elated to be on campus, primarily for the opportunity to socialize. But learning is also a factor, she said.

“He probably does better, getting it from the teacher instead of us,” she said.

Frank Hoffman, parent to two Thompson students, said he was hoping they’d benefit from the experience of being in school, and from face-to-face time with a teacher.

“I think you get more out of it than being at home,” he said.

For his daughter Abigail, the answer to what she was most looking forward to came easily:

“To sit at my desk and see Miss Stanley, ” she said.

‘Reignited with joy’

As the time came to head inside, one 3-year-old preschooler burst into tears, but regained his composure immediately after walking into the building, Assistant Principal Vanessa Price said.

Price said she was most looking forward to the joy of having kids back on campus.

“Teachers are reignited with joy,” she said. “They didn’t sign up for teaching online.”

Price said the district’s newest school has now had multiple so-called reopenings, marking the first day of school in August with teachers on campus, and then welcoming them back last week after a period of working from home over the winter. But Monday’s reopening felt like the real deal.

“Today we feel the energy and the excitement,” she said.

The next step is to work out whatever issues may arise ahead of the broader April 6 reopening, Price said. On Monday the internet went down in the upper elementary wing, but with no fourth- or fifth-graders on campus yet, the issue would not impact learning.

“You are on campus and that’s awesome!” Principal Robert Hinchliffe said over the loudspeaker as the day officially began.

Reopening to just one-quarter of the school’s population nearly six months after the school year began is somewhat bittersweet, Hinchliffe said, as the new school had grand plans for its first classes of students.

“But we just have to find a different way,” he said.

One worry is dismissal, which will be done multiple gates to accommodate social distancing, as well as the general traffic around the school. But the school’s staff have a plan in place, Hinchliffe said.

“The teachers will take care of everything. They’re professionals and they’ll make the best choices for the kids,” Hinchliffe said.

Schools have baked in numerous precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students and then onto their families and others in community. Among them: social distancing and face masks for all children and staff and special sickrooms where any students showing symptoms will be isolated until their parents can pick them up.

Parents also couldn’t join their students inside school buildings Monday as part of the district’s health and safety measures.

At Goolsby Elementary School in northwest Las Vegas, parents walked their children up to two gates on the sides of the building: one for preschool and kindergartners, and one for first through third graders.

The Cheung family was the first to arrive on the sidewalk outside the preschool and kindergarten gate, arriving more than 30 minutes before school started.

Siu Cheung described the first day of in-person classes as “so exciting.”

She asked her 6-year-old son Cayden what he was excited about. “Kindergarten!” he exclaimed.

Many parents stopped for a photo in front of an oversized welcome back sign, including Lupe Tapia, who took a picture of her second grader, Ariel, in her tie-dye face mask.

Tapia said she’s glad her daughter is attending in-person classes, adding that they had discussed what precautions she needed to take.

‘She needed to go back’

“She needed to go back. She missed friends and the social environment,” she said. ““She knows that she should wear the mask at all times.”

Before the bell rang, Principal Danny Eichelberger moved outside the main entrance, helping families find the correct gate for drop off, greeting students and answering questions.

The song “Happy,” by Pharrell Williams played through speakers.

Physical education teacher Mike Shenkberger welcomed families and children via a microphone, instructing the children to walk slowly through the gate and find their teacher. Children lined up on their own designated yellow dot six feet apart from their classmates.

“Good morning and welcome back to school,” he told them.

To their parents, Shenkberger added: “Parents, go enjoy your break. We know you did your time.”

At Wengert Elementary School in east Las Vegas, 55 students returned to school on Monday, arriving mostly through a dedicated drop off line as teachers waited to take them to their respective classrooms. Superintendent Jesus Jara was on hand to welcome the students.

Tania Keys dropped off her kindergartner son, Marcus, for what amounts to his first ever day of in-person elementary school.

“He’s been asking every day, ‘When am I going to go to school?’” she said. “YouTube videos for PE is not quite the same.”

She was nervous and said she’d worry “all day,” but was excited to get him back to school after seeing the toll that virtual instruction took on Marcus and his classmates. And she left him with one simple piece of advice.

“I told him to just please keep his mask on, and don’t forget to wash his hands.”

Third grade teacher Shelby Mazza was planning to teach a hybrid class with half the students in the room and half the students online. She wanted to focus on building relationships between the two groups of students through a “class family” project.

“There’s no way to prepare, realistically,” she said. “We had a week. When you think about how the schools so abruptly closed last year, there was no wrapping up the year, no getting ready for the next year type of thing. This week was just preparing for students to physically be here, and then mentally, a lot of praying. We’re just trying to stay positive that the kids will make it all worth it.”

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a mid-day news conference that around 3,000 teachers had returned to the classroom, with 1,500 teaching virtually. In addition to the 40,000 students on campuses, around 50,000 students opted for the Cohort C distance learning option.

‘Lives are on the line’

In addition to safety measures inside the classroom, school and elected officials also are trying to raise awareness of another public health concern: inattentive motorists.

At a news briefing on Friday, Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, noted that last school year 41 students were struck by vehicles while walking to or from schools.

“One of those resulted in a fatality and three of those (students) were left seriously injured, which resulted in life-changing injuries,” Bennett said. “When we talk about the importance of pedestrian safety, literally lives are on the line.”

Superintendent Jara started the day at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard, where he said that he was hopeful that a landmark day lay ahead.

“Today’s a success if the kids get on the bus, they go to school, they have something to eat and they go back home,” he said.

He greeted bus drivers at the bus yard as they departed to pick up kids.

“My staff, the entire team has done a great job,” he said. “There’s been a lot of planning, a lot of revision, with the best intention of keeping our staff and our students safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

