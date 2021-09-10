Regents authorize COVID-19 vaccination mandate for NSHE employees

Nevada’s higher education system will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a Dec. 1 target date for implementation.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday in Las Vegas to authorize Chancellor Melody Rose’s office to draft policies and procedures to implement a mandate.

Employees will have to be vaccinated on or before Dec. 1 under a draft proposal presented to the regents. Medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

Any changes in the draft will come back to the board for final approval before Oct. 1.

NSHE employees, part of the state’s approximately workforce of approximately 27,000, currently are required to either be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

Last month, the State Board of Health voted to require all public college and university students to be fully vaccinated in order to enroll for the spring 2022 semester. Medical and religious exemptions also were allowed, as required by federal law.

