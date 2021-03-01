Young Clark County students, staff roll out for return to school

Some pre-kindergarten through third-grade students headed back to school Monday for a first day of instruction like no other.

Danny Cohen, left, and Cheryl Gorman, school bus drivers, chat at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard as they prepare to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Donald Brace, a school bus driver, inspects his bus as he prepares to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, chats with Jerry Preston, a school bus driver, as he visits the Cheyenne Transportation Yard and greet bus drivers and transportation staff as they head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erica Johnson, a school bus driver, inspects her bus at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard as she prepares to head out to pick up students for the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Young students headed back to school Monday across the Las Vegas Valley for a first day of instruction like no other, following almost a year of distance learning forced upon them by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara greeted bus drivers a little after 6 a.m. at the Cheyenne Transportation Yard as they departed to pick up kids for the first day of hybrid learning.

“My staff, the entire team has done a great job,” he said. “There’s been a lot of planning, a lot of revision, with the best intention of keeping our staff and our students safe.”

Just over 40,000 students in preschool through third grade were returning for hybrid instruction — two days of in-person learning in classrooms and three days of distance learning.

The hybrid phase for elementary students will end on April 6, when full-time in-person instruction will resume, according to a plan announced last week by Clark County School District officials. Older students will return under the hybrid model in two waves beginning March 22.

Schools have baked in numerous precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students and then onto their families and others in community. Among them: social distancing and face masks for all children and staff and special sickrooms where anyone showing symptoms will be isolated until their parents can pick them up.

Thinking about my elementary colleagues in #CCSD today as their hybrid learning begins. I hope you & your students stay healthy and safe. ❤️ #edutwitter #teachertwitter — That Special Sparkle Teacher (@sparkle_that) March 1, 2021

School and elected officials also are trying to raise awareness of another public health concern: inattentive motorists.

At a news briefing on Friday, Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, noted that last school year 41 students were struck by vehicles while walking to or from schools.

“One of those resulted in a fatality and three of those (students) were left seriously injured, which resulted in life-changing injuries,” Bennett said. “When we talk about the importance of pedestrian safety, literally lives are on the line.”

Jara said at the bus yard that he was hopeful that a landmark day lay ahead.

“Today’s a success if the kids get on the bus, they go to school, they have something to eat and they go back home,” he said.

