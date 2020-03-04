61°F
For LDS families, being prepared for emergencies is the norm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 8:11 am
 

When the Steed family sat down to dinner Monday, their meal was a tribute not just to fine cooking and tasty ingredients but also to Cory and Holly Steed’s organizational skills.

Except for the cheese (which was cut from a larger portion that was frozen and thawed) and the milk (which could have been replaced by powdered milk in a pinch), the meal’s ingredients came from the store of provisions the family maintains as part of their emergency planning routine.

The Steeds are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and follow its recommendations to maintain a supply of food, water and other provisions for use in an emergency, an interruption of family income, or even something like a coronavirus outbreak that might keep them quarantined at home.

The church long has encouraged self-reliance among its members, says Steven Scow, a counselor to the president of the church’s Anthem Hills stake. And while stocking up on food and emergency provisions is the most visible facet of that, Scow says it also includes such things as obtaining an education, caring for health and keeping finances in good order.

“The more we can become temporally and spiritually self-reliant, the better we are able to take care of our families and others,” Scow says. “Food storage is one aspect of that.”

“We have been counseled for many years to prepare for emergencies,” says Cory Steed, an optometrist. “This is not something brand new. I grew up with it.”

The couple have been married for almost 19 years and have four children ages 9 to 15. Evidence of their self-reliance can be seen most vividly in a utility room a few steps from the kitchen that holds white food-grade buckets filled with pasta, rice and other staples, as well as jars, boxes and containers filled with food that neatly line shelves.

Holly Steed, a music educator at Somerset Academy’s Sky Pointe campus, explains that the room serves as a sort of main pantry. When something is needed, it goes into the kitchen pantry or is used outright. Bulk goods — beans, pasta, rice, other grains and foods amenable to long storage — are transferred from the large containers they’re stored in to smaller, kitchen pantry-suitable containers as needed.

Noticeable by their absence are freeze-dried meals, meals ready to eat and other foods sold for use in emergencies. That, Holly explains, is because the family stores primarily food they buy and use anyway. So, she says, keeping things fresh is just a matter of rotating stock.

“And not just functional (foods),” Cory adds. “We store chocolate brownie mix, just Betty Crocker off the shelf. That has a couple of years shelf life. Since we eat it, we’ll use it for a birthday party and just replenish.”

“We store what we use and use what we store,” Holly says. “It’s very logical.”

“We look for case lot sales. You can get really great deals,” Cory says.

By now, keeping their supply up to date isn’t even a habit. “We don’t think about it,” Cory says. “It’s just how we live.”

The Steeds’ northwest Las Vegas home uses the utility room as a pantry. But Holly has known LDS church members who utilize space under beds and cubbyholes around the home to maintain their emergency supplies.

Meanwhile, instead of bottled water, the Steeds store water in 15-gallon drums in their garage. “Fifty-gallon barrels are unmanageable,” Cory says. “Also, water (weighs) about nine pounds per gallon. Good luck moving that.”

The water comes from their well and is replaced regularly. They also have a purifier and have chemical treatment options available just in case.

“We don’t have a generator yet, but we do have solar,” Cory says. If heating or cooling becomes an issue, “we have a casita out back, so it’s a lot easier to heat and cool that than the home.”

While food and provisions are immediate concerns, the family’s emergency preparedness plans also include creating a go-bag containing 72 hours’ worth of food, supplies and clothing for each family member and updating them twice each year.

Scow says becoming self-reliant can begin by assembling a three-day emergency pack, then working up from there.

“Some people have a year’s supply,” he says, but “it’s something that each individual family works on themselves.”

For the Steeds, emergency planning is a routine part of life, but they’re hardly obsessed doom-and-gloomers. Just the opposite.

“Being prepared gives you peace of mind,” Cory says.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

