Coronavirus pandemic strands Henderson couple on Galapagos Islands

A Southern Nevada couple now hope they have flights home after the Ecuadorian government closed borders and airports.

A Henderson couple was stranded in the Galapagos Islands and hopes to make their way back home. (Submitted photo)

A Henderson couple hope they soon will be on their way back home after being stranded on the Galapagos Islands after the Ecuadorian government closed borders and airports in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robb Hillman, a nurse at Henderson Hospital, and his husband David McMullin, have boarded a plane and are heading back to the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, where they hope to take another plane bound for Houston. However, they are not sure if they will have to be quarantined in Ecuador or Houston, or whether the flight back to the U.S. exists, Hillman, 47, reported via Facebook Messenger.

“This plane is over two hours late and we are still sitting on the runway, fully boarded (in the Galapagos),” he said Saturday morning. “But a pathway home had opened up and I’m hopeful it comes together.”

The Galapagos Islands, made famous by Charles Darwin as the site where he did research for his Origin of Man theory, and known for its marine life, is a destination for thousands of Americans every year. The islands are part of Ecuador, which closed its borders due to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

As of Saturday morning, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health reported there are 506 people in the country who have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven have died.

The problem is that neither the city of Guayaquil or Quito would allow an earlier flight from the Galapagos to land, Hillman wrote Friday night while the two were stranded. Hillman took a sabbatical to travel for a year.

The couple flew to the Galapagos March 14 just before Ecuador closed its borders. Hillman estimated there were about two dozen fellow Americans stuck on the island with him and McMullin.

The couple have been in Ecuador for about three months and thought about cutting their stay short to fly back home, but read news that U.S. airports were packed. In the articles at the time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Americans not to rush home, he said.

“We thought we had time to come back after it calmed down a little,” Hillman said. On top of that, Ecuador at the time had only about a dozen cases.

“We just didn’t want to get stuck in those big crowds of people waiting for health checks in the airport. That’s a nightmare scenario for a nurse,” he wrote. “We thought we’d have a week on the islands (where there is no virus) and then come home safely with fewer people around.”

Hillman’s mother contacted Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and a staffer left a voicemail saying the office would try to help.

Sitting and waiting was stressful on the Henderson couple. On the island, they had little phone connection and could not answer calls.

During their stay at the hotel in the Galapagos, staff fumigated it for COVID-19, Hillman wrote. Crews took a spray nozzle and hosed down the entire hotel.

“They got us outside but when we came back to the room everything was wet, except for the top of the bed. The floors, the walls, the furniture, even the TV was dripping wet,” he wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Hillman commended hotel and airline staff and the government for being helpful and friendly throughout the stressful time.

“It’s been a mess but they made it happen,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported the mayor of Guayaquil stopped a plane from Madrid from landing by sending trucks and cars to sit on the runway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

