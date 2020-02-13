49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Henderson

Coronavirus turns couple’s Asia cruise into surreal voyage to nowhere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2020 - 8:14 pm

A Henderson couple’s cruise vacation in Asia turned into a surreal two-week voyage without any shore time after their ship, the MS Westerdam, was turned away by country after country out of fears of spreading the new coronavirus from China.

The vessel was turned away from at least 11 ports of call despite no evidence that a single person on board the cruise ship was ill with the COVID-19, the official name that’s been given to the respiratory disease caused by the new virus.

Fears that some of the passengers might have been exposed to the virus, which triggered an outbreak in China, began after a stop in Hong Kong, where the virus had spread from central China. That led to the ship being rejected at ports in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Guam. The Holland America luxury liner finally received permission to dock in Cambodia, according to Henderson residents Paulette and Joseph Schaeffer.

The Cambodian Health Ministry announced that 20 samples taken onboard the ship were all negative for the coronavirus, and granted clearance to begin disembarkation Friday morning, according to a statement from Holland America Line on Thursday.

“Flight details are being communicated to guests as they are finalized, and it is expected that a full disembarkation will take a few days given the charter flight schedule,” the cruise line stated.

“During this time, guests will remain comfortably on board with full service in operation.”

The ship has 802 crew members and 1,455 passengers, including the Schaeffers, who are in their late 70s. A former nurse and Las Vegas police officer, respectively, they are global travelers who favor sea and river cruises for their convenience.

Paulette Schaeffer responded by email Wednesday night to questions from a reporter.

Where are you and what’s going on?

“We are currently waiting in the bay within site of Sihanoukville. … Immigration is checking our passports en mass to verify Cambodia visas. We have been told that representatives of multiple embassies, including the U.S., are aboard together with health care agencies and other unnamed officials.”

What’s your reaction to possibly getting off the ship?

“We have felt false hope so often thus far, only to have that hope dashed. We are actually in placid acceptance, although resolution this time is starting to look promising.”

How have you been spending your time?

“Our time is spent as it would be on any other ‘at sea’ day on any cruise. A full agenda of various activities is available for all on board. All venues are open to everyone. Food, entertainment, housekeeping services, etc., continue as normal.

“We mostly attend lectures, read and enjoy the shipboard entertainment. We do participate in many ‘happy hours’ and eat more than we need, but we do try not to do so to excess.”

What’s the mood been like among passengers?

“The mood is resigned but positive towards resolution soon. Very little blame is voiced toward Holland America.”

Is anyone freaking out?

“We have not witnessed nor heard of anyone ‘freaking out.’ We have been a very civilized group.”

What has been the most surprising aspect of this experience?

“The most surprising to us is how many ports we have been turned away from in light of the fact that everyone on board has passed health checks and have not shown any evidence of symptoms of the virus.

“It is disappointing to experience the lack of common sense in the response of so many governments to this whole situation.”

How would you describe the actions of the ship’s staff?

“The crew has made a valiant effort to remain helpful, courteous and consistent in their service. They too have had their disappointments related to our circumstances but a ‘we’re all in this together’ attitude has developed.”

What’s the first thing you want to do when you’re on dry land?

“Once on dry land, we only look forward to our return home. We’ve had enough adventure for a while.”

Holland America Line said it was providing homeward travel for its customers, refunding the cost of their cruise and providing credit for a future cruise.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Visible progress on Henderson community ice arena
Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Alpine Motel Apartment residents want belongings left behind in fire
District Judge Rob Bare began hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon to decide if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High School Alumni Association helps historic school - VIDEO
Rollie Gibbs, a 1954 graduate and president of the Las Vegas High School Alumni Association, talks about the school's history and his group's donation to help preserve what is now called Las Vegas Academy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CITYPAK distributes backpacks to homeless people in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The CITYPAK Project held a backpack distribution event at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire injures one at Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Anna Ramirez, a resident the Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, tells her experience of getting out of the building during a fire early Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Fire Department change of command ceremony - VIDEO
Outgoing Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell turns over command of the department to incoming Chief John Steinbeck during a ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
South Korea flight lands in Las Vegas after first diverted to L.A. - VIDEO
Three passengers aboard a Las Vegas-bound flight from Seoul were screened in Los Angeles after customs officials flagged them for traveling through China recently amid a global reaction to the coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police briefing about Excalibur fire
Las Vegas police say a sexual assault and hotel fire Wednesday morning at the Excalibur are connected. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus medical supplies sent to China from Las Vegas law office
Legal assistant Michelle Zhang, who has family in China working in hospitals affected by the coronavirus, talks about responding to requests for medical supplies during an interview at the law offices of Eric K. Chen in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Fire spokesman brief media on apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tim Szymanski updates news media about apartment fire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teens burglarize Summerlin home
Dr. Paul Wilkes’ Summerlin home was robbed while his realtor gave a group a tour during an open house on Sunday. The crime was captured on his home surveillance system.
Fire at Las Vegas Apartment
A fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More on the alleged Las Vegas sex doll brothel
RJ video anchor Renee Summerour interviews RJ reporter Max Michor about the latest details of the "Sex Doll Experience" establishment and his upcoming interview with the owner of The Studios. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dead in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police say one person died in a two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard just south of Sahara Avenue on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rollover crash closes intersection - VIDEO
A two-vehicle rollover crash at Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard is blocking the intersection Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review Journal)
2 dead, 1 critically injured in west valley crash - VIDEO
Two people died and one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The latest on Circa project in Las Vegas
Renee Summerour sits with RJ reporter Rick Velotta about the Circa Hotel being building in Downtown in Las Vegas, its progress and what to expect once it's built.
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in RV fire in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas firefighters found a body after putting out a fire in a recreational vehicle parked next to a residence near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian Safety
Law enforcement and school officials sent a stern message to the community after 36 local students have been hit by vehicles during the 2019-2020 school year.
Homeless Census uses mobile app for "more robust" data - VIDEO
Michele Fuller-Hallauer, Clark County Social Services manager, said the use of a mobile app will result in a higher sampling and more robust data in counting homeless people. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Family of victim in DUI crash talk about their loved one - VIDEO
The family of Christopher Garcia speak about him after a court hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Garcia died in a Jan. 17 crash where the other driver, Ciera Brawer, is suspected of driving the wrong way and DUI. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mike Hansen and Cecilia Hansen
Mike Hansen and Cecilia “Cecy” Hansen discuss their journey of fostering to adoption. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Las Vegas slogans and ad campaigns through the decades
Take a trip through decades of Las Vegas ad campaigns as the new slogan will be unveiled during the Grammys on Sunday. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teaching about the Holocaust
Teacher Mitchell Kalin and former students discuss the power of empathy and compassion. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro Captain Sasha Larkin
Captain Sasha Larkin provides some updates about what is happening in Northwest Area Command in this 2019 video. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Elise Adoor, 5, center, makes a Valentine's Day themed craft with Barbara Wokosky, 85, at Poet' ...
Hearts for young at heart in Henderson — PHOTOS
RJ

About 10 preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine’s Day with the senior residents at the memory care community Poet’s Walk in Henderson on Thursday.

The exterior of Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. ...
A new Cracker Barrel is planned for Henderson
By / RJ

The Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants may open its third Las Vegas Valley location. The company opened locations in North Las Vegas and beside the Silverton in 2016.