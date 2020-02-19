51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Henderson

Henderson couple at ‘very low risk’ for coronavirus after Asia cruise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2020 - 8:14 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District told a Henderson couple who returned home Sunday from an ill-fated Asian cruise that they are at “very low risk” to become ill with COVID-19 or to spread the coronavirus to others, even though another passenger aboard the MS Westerdam has been diagnosed with the illness, according to the couple.

Paulette Schaeffer said she called the health district Tuesday to ask if she and her husband, Joseph, should arrange to be tested for the virus, despite having no symptoms.

She said she was told by an infectious disease investigator that they should instead monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing, and contact the district if such symptoms developed. She was not advised to remain at home or to avoid public places by the investigator, who said she posed a “very low risk” to the public.

This was welcome news.

“Who wants to be confined for another two weeks?” asked Schaeffer, a retired nurse. “As far as I felt personally, we were self-quarantined for 14 days” on the ship.

More news about coronavirus

Read here

For two weeks, the Schaeffers were aboard the Westerdam as it was turned away at port after port because of concern over the new virus that emerged in China. The viruse has killed more than 2,000 people, all but a handful in mainland China. Concern that the ship’s crew and passengers could carry the virus mounted after a stop in Hong Kong, where the virus had spread from mainland China, despite that there were no confirmed cases while passengers were on board.

Cambodia finally allowed the Westerdam to dock last week, and passengers were permitted to begin to disembark Friday after health screenings by Cambodian, U.S. and international authorities. Only passengers with symptoms were tested for COVID-19.

The Schaeffers were among the first groups of passengers to disembark at Sihanoukville, a city on the southwest coast of Cambodia, and begin their journey home.

Since then, however, a woman who had been on board the ship tested positive for the virus at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

As a result, the remaining 255 passengers and 747 crew on the Westerdam were required to stay on board as officials from the Cambodian Health Ministry completed testing for COVID-19, according to a statement Monday by Holland America Line, the cruise ship company. This testing process was expected to take several days.

Meanwhile, screening has been completed on passengers who had disembarked and were in a hotel in Phnom Penh. The first 406 tests have all come back negative, according to the cruise line.

The woman who tested positive remained in a hospital in stable condition as of Monday. Her traveling companion tested negative for COVID-19.

Since her return home, Schaeffer said she hasn’t avoided public places, but has only been to Costco so far to do some shopping.

“Aside from Sunday, I haven’t been out of the house, just because I have so much to do,” such as catching up on laundry, she said.

Schaeffer said the was asked by the health district to check in with them again next week.

It was unclear what specific health guidance, if any, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided to local health authorities regarding Westerdam passengers. Spokeswomen for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the Southern Nevada Health District said their agencies were following CDC guidance for monitoring travelers but declined to detail the guidance. A spokeswoman for the CDC suggested that a reporter contact the state health department for details.

In contrast, citing CDC guidance, the health district announced this month that it was requiring travelers returning from mainland China to stay home for 14 days, which is thought to be the incubation period for the virus, as well as to monitor for symptoms.

“In mainland China, you’re having extensive disease transmission,” a primary reason for requiring returning travelers to stay home in isolation, said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV.

He said it’s unclear whether the Westerdam passenger who became ill was infectious while she was aboard the ship, how infectious she might have been, and how many of the nearly 2,300 on board the ship she came in contact with.

Joseph Schaeffer recognizes that many people are very worried about the virus, though he takes a philosophical approach.

“You can’t protect yourself from everything,” the retired Las Vegas police officer said. “You have to go about living your life.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New requirements for Real ID - VIDEO
What you need to know about the Real ID and why it may be important for you to have one if you don't have a passport. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Major US 95 road project in downtown Las Vegas could cost $1B - VIDEO
The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to reconfigure a 4-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road at an estimated cost of $1 billion. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double amputee veteran climbs stairs at Strat - VIDEO
Travis Strong, who lost both of his legs by a bomb in Baghdad in 2006, climbed 108 levels and 1,455 stairs at the Strat. The event brought 1,000 climbers out to raise money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.
Why does the vote count take so long?
RJ political reporter Rory Appleton discusses the vote counting process and why it takes so long.
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
President Trump speaks to the graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas - VIDEO
President Donald Trump, along with the founder/CEO of Hope for Prisoners, John Ponder, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials, spoke to the graduates of the program, encouraging them to get back into society to be successful, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (James Schaeffer and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidates go after Michael Bloomberg
Tonight’s 2020 Democratic Debate was a full-blown attack on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Candidates attacked his past policies, his record with stop and frisk and his billionaire status garnishing him a spot on the presidential trail, all while defending their own policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas - VIDEO
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senator Amy Klobuchar Interview with RJ Editorial Board
Sen. Klobuchar speaks with the Las Vegas Review Journal Editorial Board regarding key points to her campaign strategies for Nevada and for the country.
North Las Vegas school holds vigil for 2 children hit by pickup - VIDEO
Dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at a North Las Vegas school Saturday night on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Visible progress on Henderson community ice arena
Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Alpine Motel Apartment residents want belongings left behind in fire
District Judge Rob Bare began hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon to decide if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High School Alumni Association helps historic school - VIDEO
Rollie Gibbs, a 1954 graduate and president of the Las Vegas High School Alumni Association, talks about the school's history and his group's donation to help preserve what is now called Las Vegas Academy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CITYPAK distributes backpacks to homeless people in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The CITYPAK Project held a backpack distribution event at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire injures one at Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Anna Ramirez, a resident the Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, tells her experience of getting out of the building during a fire early Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Elise Adoor, 5, center, makes a Valentine's Day themed craft with Barbara Wokosky, 85, at Poet' ...
Hearts for young at heart in Henderson — PHOTOS
RJ

About 10 preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine’s Day with the senior residents at the memory care community Poet’s Walk in Henderson on Thursday.