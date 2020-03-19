Henderson restaurant owners rise to coronavirus challenge

Henderson restaurant owners on Wednesday were facing a new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped not only Southern Nevada, but the entire world.

Henderson restaurant owners on Wednesday were facing a new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped not only Southern Nevada but the entire world.

Some were doing their best to make the best of a difficult situation after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday ordered the closure of all “nonessential” businesses.

Water Street Pizza was open and co-owner Jim Hawkins said people still need to “dine out and live.” Hawkins said his staff will be doing everything in their power to ensure the safety of customers.

The Mojave Brewing Company has been open just six weeks. Owner John Griffith was resolute in facing the challenges of a new business that has just recently opened its doors.

“We have a plan to hang in there. We plan on doing or best to provide options” for potential customers, Griffith said.

Another downtown Henderson establishment, the Gold Mine Tavern, has promised to help employees with meals for them and their families.

A spokeswoman also said owners have an eye on returning even stronger by providing employees training to help the business bounce back.