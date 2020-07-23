Las Vegas Athletic Clubs to close locker rooms, showers

A compliance check by Nevada workplace inspectors has prompted the closure of locker rooms and showers at Las Vegas Athletic Clubs under COVID-19 rules.

Las Vegas Athletic Club announced it will close its locker rooms and showers, effective Sunday, July 26. (Frank Alejandre/El Tiempo)

A compliance check by Nevada workplace inspectors has prompted the closure of locker rooms and showers at Las Vegas Athletic Clubs under COVID-19 rules.

In an email to members, the club said the facilities would be closed because of a requirement by the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, stating that the closure would take effect at 5 p.m. Sunday.

But Teri Williams, an OSHA spokeswoman, said the mandatory closing of locker rooms and showers was outlined in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase Two reopening plan for businesses announced May 29.

Williams said in an email Thursday that during a recent compliance check, state inspectors notified the athletic club it was “not in compliance with existing Phase 2 industry-specific guidelines.”

Williams said details of the investigation, including which of the club’s seven locations failed the compliance check, were confidential while OSHA investigated. OSHA requested the athletic clubs to “voluntarily comply” with the guidelines, she said.

According to industry-specific guidelines posted to the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, which were last updated July 17, it was mandatory for all fitness centers to close locker rooms, with the exception of aquatic facilities, and shut down showers, except for those using a pool.

The Las Vegas Athletic Clubs did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

