Las Vegas hospitals place tents outside ERs for health screenings

Signs at some Las Vegas Valley hospitals alert patients that health screenings are being done.

A sign outside the emergency room at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center alerts patients about health screenings, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tent sits outside the emergency room at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for health screenings for patients, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least two hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley had tents set up outside their emergency room entrances on Thursday morning. Signs alerting patients that health screenings would be done before they enter the ER were in place at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Desert Springs Hospital. Neither hospital had a line.

“Have you traveled outside the country in the last two weeks?” was a question being asked of those walking up to the ER at Sunrise.

At Valley Hospital, there was also a health screening sign, this time at the main entrance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people who think they may have coronavirus to stay home and not go to an emergency room unless they are experiencing an emergency. They are advised to call their health care provider and tell them you may have COVID-19. This will help the provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

