Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19

An employee at an Albertsons store in Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokeswoman said.

Albertsons at 6885 East Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas

Albertsons spokeswoman Nancy Keane said the positive test involved an employee at the store at 6885 East Lake Mead Blvd., near North Hollywood Boulevard. The employee had not worked at the store since April 12, she said.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery,” Keane wrote in an email. “That associate is now receiving medical care. Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.”

Keane said the store has undergone rigorous cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, adding that “the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority.”

