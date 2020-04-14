Bus driver on Las Vegas Strip route tests positive for COVID-19

The driver who operates a double-decker bus on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Deuce on the Strip route tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the RTC reported Monday night.

An RTC bus passes the New York-New York driving down the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. A bus driver whose route includes the Las Vegas Strip has tested positive for COVID-19. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bus driver whose route includes the Las Vegas Strip has tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver who tested positive operates a double-decker bus on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's Deuce on the Strip route, the RTC reported Monday night.

Last at work during the graveyard shift (2:30-10:30 a.m.) March 31, the driver reported feeling ill April 1 and hasn’t been back to work since, Francis Julien, deputy RTC CEO said in an email to transit riders.

The driver is the third employee of an RTC contractor to test positive for the new coronavirus.

The driver is employed by Keolis, one of two contractors that provide drivers for RTC buses, marking the second positive case from the transit company. RTC’s other contractor, MV Transportation, has seen one employee test positive.

Marc Perla, general manager of Keolis’ Las Vegas operations, said the driver was tested for COVID-19 on April 6 and the company was notified Monday of the positive result.

“The operator’s last day of work was March 31 on the early morning shift for the Deuce on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is now experiencing extremely low ridership,” Perla said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The operator is in good spirits and is home convalescing.”

The Strip route has seen a 98 percent decline in revenue and the RTC has reduced its service by 75 percent in response to the pandemic, according to the RTC.

Keolis is contacting other employees whom the operator may have had contact with before April 1, and to its knowledge, none have exhibited any symptoms, Perla said.

Amid the public safety crisis, RTC and its two contractors increased precautionary measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

Crews are thoroughly cleaning all areas of the bus and applying a hospital-grade disinfectant solution on every public transit vehicle each night.

MV Transportation and Keolis Transit have begun distributing face shields to all drivers and will continue to provide face masks, as they’re available, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Social distancing activities are being pushed, including rear-door entry and blocking off the aisle behind the driver to provide an additional 8-10 feet between the driver and passengers. Extra buses, including double-decker vehicles, are ready to be added to service in the event vehicles near 50 percent capacity.

Buses are promoting social distancing by limiting the number of seats where passengers should sit to create as much distance as possible between customers while balancing demand. RTC also is limiting customer presence (10 minutes max) in their transit centers.

“We know many of you are using transit out of necessity, but if there are trips you can avoid, we ask you to please stay home,” Julien said in an email. “If you must travel, practice social distancing and keep at least six feet of space between each other when possible. Please be safe. If you believe you are experiencing any symptoms related to the coronavirus, contact your primary care physician.”

