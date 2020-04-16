Clark County jail inmates recovering from COVID-19

Las Vegas police said Wednesday that four Clark County Detention Center inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 12.

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said Wednesday that four Clark County Detention Center inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 12.

One inmate was released from jail and is recovering at University Medical Center; one was released home Tuesday after serving their sentence; and two are isolated and recovering in negative air pressure rooms, police said in a release. One of the inmates in isolation will be released to a family member and tracked by Southern Nevada Health District officials, and the other will stay in custody, police said.

Police said 424 inmates have been monitored for COVID-19 since March 12, with 32 tested for the virus. Three tests are pending. The inmates with pending tests are no longer in jail, and their cases are being monitored by the health district.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.