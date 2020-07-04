Clark County records 679 new virus cases, no new deaths

There were 679 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths reported in Clark County on Saturday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new cases pushed the county total to 17,707, while the number of fatalities stayed at 435.

The county also reported an additional six people had been hospitalized, lower than the number of hospitalizations reported throughout the week.

The Nevada Hospital Association said in an update posted Wednesday that “Nevada continues to experience a resurgence wave resulting in incremental increases in hospitalizations.”

Over the past week, multiple days have seen a dramatic increase in cases, with the county health district said was due to delays in laboratory reporting.

Data from the health district came with a disclaimer on Saturday, stating that “daily case counts reflect newly reported cases and may represent cases that were tested in the preceding days, which could significantly impact the count on days when a relatively large number of late laboratory reports arrive in one day.”

Statewide, there an additional 857 cases were reported Saturday morning, along with two more deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The increases brought the total number of cases in the state to 21,575, while the number of fatalities increased to 530.

As of Saturday, 299,786 people had been tested for the virus in Nevada, representing an infection rate of 7.2.

The state infection rate is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the state than new cases or deaths. Saturday was the 17th day in a row the rate had increased, after it had declined for several months and reached 5.20 percent on June 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

