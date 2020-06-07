Clark County sees 152 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Clark County recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Sunday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new data brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,483, with 359 deaths.

Health district staffers redistribute the cases and deaths after they are reported in an effort to better reflect when they occurred. As a result, the totals announced daily generally don’t match the detailed breakdown by date that the district provides.

Data from the health district shows that 5,727 people in Clark County have recovered from the virus.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 189 new cases statewide, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 9,649 with 438 deaths, according to nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

As of Sunday, 201,608 people have been tested in Nevada, representing an infection rate of about 5.5 percent, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

