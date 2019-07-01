Player hits for nearly $225K in downtown Las Vegas

A player ended the month of June on a winning note in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

People walk by the Fremont Casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The unidentified player won a small fortune — $221,381.88 to be exact — at the Fremont Casino while playing a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

IGT Jackpots tweeted around 9:46 p.m., “Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $221,381.88. Congrats to the latest winner!”