Player hits for nearly $225K in downtown Las Vegas
A player ended the month of June on a winning note in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday evening.
A player ended the month of June on a winning note in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday evening.
The unidentified player won a small fortune — $221,381.88 to be exact — at the Fremont Casino while playing a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
IGT Jackpots tweeted around 9:46 p.m., “Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $221,381.88. Congrats to the latest winner!”
#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $221,381.88. Congrats to the latest winner!
— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) July 1, 2019
Related
Slot jackpot worth $233K won on 25-cent machine at Mesquite casino
Arizona slots player hits for $270K in Laughlin casino
Visiting slots player hits for nearly $1.9M at Las Vegas casino
Slot player wins $326K on 25-cent machine on Las Vegas Strip
Man wins $217K on 25-cent machine in downtown Las Vegas