First-dose vaccine appointments available at Cashman

First-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are available at the Cashman Center today and Friday.

People arrive for COVID-19 vaccines at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement that appointments can be scheduled on its website for anyone eligible, including people over the age of 65, health care workers and those in public safety, security and frontline community support groups.

Second dose appointments are also available at the Cashman Center for anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days prior.

“The second dose is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer,” the statement said. “It is important that everyone is fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccines.”

Anyone who needs help scheduling an appointment can contact the state-administered call center at 1-800-401-0946. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about testing locations and additional vaccine sites, visit the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.