Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, July 31 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 2:31 pm
 

A man is dead after apparently jumping from the third floor of Fashion Show Mall. It happened just before noon near the Kona Grill. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby apparently drowned in the central Las Vegas valley. Police are investigating the death of 10-month-old Anthony Johnson. No arrests have been made.

Two men stabbed each other in a fight over a lighter, police say. Bryan Kirk Sharp accused a man of stealing his lighter before stabbing him in the leg and chest, police say. It allegedly happened at Bob Baskin Park. Sharp is charged with attempted murder.

A naked passenger delayed a Spirit flight in Las Vegas. Officials say a passenger took off his clothes and approached a flight attendant on a plane bound for Oakland. The passenger was removed for observation.

