Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, May 3rd — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 2:52 pm
 

Lee Canyon ski resort plans to add new lifts, zip lines, bike trails, and a ‘mountain coaster.’ The project is expected to cost $35 million.

A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a 2-car crash this morning. It happened at Rancho and Vegas.

For the first time, the FAA has given a company permission to fly drones on the Las Vegas Strip. AviSight drones could help with construction and filmmaking.

Bail is set at $50,000 for the man accused of setting two fires at Trump International in Las Vegas.

Officials say a 6-month-old who died in August was the victim of a homicide. It’s unclear whether anyone has been arrested.

Somerset Academy will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a gastrointestinal virus.

A teenage boy will be charged as an adult in a deadly bus shooting. Royal Love-Camp is accused of killing a 20-year-old after a fight in December.

The Henderson City Council has voted to eliminate its Citizens’ Advisory Committee. The group was formed in 1994.



TOP NEWS
