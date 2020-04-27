Las Vegas’ Beach Cafe delivers meals, thank-you’s to medical workers

Beach Cafe is delivering donated boxed lunches to workers at local hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites; McDonald’s offers free “Thank You Meal” to first responders and health care workers.

Beach Cafe's lunch boxes are delivered to health care workers with thank you notes from across the country. (Beach Cafe)

Beach Cafe's lunch boxes are decorated by members of the community and include thank you notes. (Beach Cafe)

Local cafe fundraises to feed health care workers

Beach Cafe owner Robyn Bradley and her staff are fundraising to deliver meals to medical workers at COVID-19 testing sites and area hospitals. The cafe has been offering boxed lunches as a way to support health care workers and hospital staff.

Brandy Johnson, the cafe’s marketing and community outreach coordinator, said 894 meals will have been delivered by April 30.

The fundraising effort began with the shutdown, and the first delivery was made March 29 when 15 boxed lunches were donated to workers at the COVID-19 testing site on Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness Center.

“Deliveries have been pretty steady since then,” said Johnson, who added that the cafe has made deliveries for 18 days straight.

In the past few weeks, donated meals have gone to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center; St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus; and Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Boxed lunches are $12 and include a bottle of water, chips, cookies, trail mix, fruit snacks, fruit and pasta salad, a sandwich or wraps. Boxes are also available for $10 and include a sandwich, fruit, chips, bottle of water, fruit snacks and trail mix.

The fundraiser’s volunteer effort has since grown throughout the community. Local artists and others are decorating boxes, and handwritten thank-you notes are being included from all over the country.

“Each box is getting hand decorated by volunteers from all over the valley, including a lot of bartenders and servers who are out of work,” Johnson said.

To support the fundraiser or to donate a lunch, call 702-898-5200 or email robyn@beachcafelv.com. Donations can also be dropped off at the cafe, which is open for curbside service, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 7750 S. Jones Blvd.

McDonald’s offering ‘Thank You Meal’

Health care workers and first responders can receive a free “Thank You Meal” at participating McDonald’s locations through May 5.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner items will be served in the restaurant’s popular Happy Meal Box and available via drive-thru and carry-out when showing a work badge.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.