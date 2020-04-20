Las Vegas businesses offer free car cleaning for health care workers

Dellaechaie’s business, Summit Restoration, is offering free cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles for health care workers and first responders as a way to say thanks.

Bill Meeks of Summit Restoration disinfects a Las Vegas Fire Department truck on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare worker’s cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bill Meeks, left, of Summit Restoration, and Travis Hoskins of Immaculate Restoration, disinfect a Las Vegas Fire Department truck on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare workerÕs cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bill Meeks of Summit Restoration disinfects a Las Vegas Fire Department Paramedic truck on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare worker’s cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Travis Hoskins of Immaculate Restoration disinfects a Las Vegas Fire Department truck on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare worker’s cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Adam Gunn of Immaculate Restoration disinfects a U.S. Marshall vehicle on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare worker’s cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Adam Gunn, left, and Yolie Hernandez, both of Immaculate Restoration, disinfect a Las Vegas Fire Department truck on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare workerÕs cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bill Meeks of Summit Restoration disinfects a Las Vegas Fire Department Paramedic truck on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. To thank those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Restoration and Immaculate Restoration provided free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare worker’s cars and first responders vehicles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

William Dellaechaie said a recent trip to a Veterans Affairs hospital with his father made clear the immense pressure health care workers are under during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I talked to my wife and my brothers about it that night,” Dellaechaie said. “We decided we’d come together, get out here and do our civic duty and help these people out.”

Dellaechaie’s business, Summit Restoration, is offering free cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles for health care workers and first responders as a way to say thanks. The business, co-owned by his wife, Molly, set up a cleaning station in a parking lot at 325 Promenade Place in downtown Las Vegas, near Symphony Park Avenue.

In the past few weeks, they’ve cleaned at least 1,600 vehicles for firefighters, police officers, marshals, health care workers, veterans and their family members.

“They are getting booted and suited every day, so the least we can do is get suited and booted and come out here and back them up,” William Dellaechaie said.

Another business, Immaculate Restoration and Carpet Care, is taking nominations of first responders to get their vehicles cleaned on the company’s website, immaculaterestoration.com. Nominations can also be submitted by phone at 702-313-3300.

“We will do as many as we can,” co-owner Steven Pieri said. “We want to give back to the community and help support their efforts as they are out here on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis.”

David Roger, general counsel for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, spoke to Dellaechaie over the phone has helped get the word out.

“I can speak on behalf of the officers from PPA who say we certainly appreciate these efforts and the kind gestures,” Roger said.

That sentiment was echoed by the city of Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is a city that cares and we always come together during a crisis,” Michele Freeman, director of the city’s Department of Public Safety, said in an email. “First responders are grateful for the way that the community is supporting us during this pandemic. We are Vegas Strong.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.