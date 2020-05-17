Las Vegas drivers drop off primary ballots during pandemic
On Saturday, drivers turned in completed ballots during a mail ballot drop-off parade at the U.S. Post Office on Martin L. King Boulevard in Las Vegas.
The 2020 primary election is being conducted entirely by mail ballot in Clark County in an effort to limit interactions that could spread the coronavirus. The primary is June 9.
Voters may return their ballots through the regular mail using the postage paid envelope provided with their mail ballot. Voters may also choose to return their ballot at any one of the drop-off sites opening at various locations throughout the area.
Saturday’s parade at the MLK post office was hosted by Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly.
