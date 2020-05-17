Las Vegas drivers drop off primary ballots during pandemic

On Saturday, drivers turned in completed ballots during a mail ballot drop-off parade at the U.S. Post Office on Martin L. King Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Participants look for the reception area as Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly hosts a mail ballot drop-off parade at the at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 N. Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A driver hands over completed ballots to Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly while hosting a mail ballot drop-off parade at the at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 N. Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drivers navigate past the reception area during a mail ballot drop-off parade at the at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 N. Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly chats up drivers waiting in line while during a mail ballot drop-off parade at the at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 N. Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly deposits completed ballots in a mailbox while hosting a mail ballot drop-off parade at the at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 N. Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly, center, celebrates with drivers while joined by Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, right, and others during a mail ballot drop-off parade at the at the U.S. Post Office at 1801 N. Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 2020 primary election is being conducted entirely by mail ballot in Clark County in an effort to limit interactions that could spread the coronavirus. The primary is June 9.

Voters may return their ballots through the regular mail using the postage paid envelope provided with their mail ballot. Voters may also choose to return their ballot at any one of the drop-off sites opening at various locations throughout the area.

Saturday’s parade at the MLK post office was hosted by Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly.

