Las Vegas hiring staff for coronavirus quarantine complex

Workers make progress on the construction of the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex, which is set to open this week, is hiring staff to help serve the homeless.

The city of Las Vegas and Clark County said in a joint statement that they are looking for “qualified medical staff, health care para-professionals and support personnel” for temporary positions at the 24-hour facility. Training and operations are scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to the statement.

The center will provide a place for homeless people to quarantine and receive care during the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing staff, allied health professionals, case workers, housekeeping, food distribution staff, custodial staff and facility monitors are all encouraged to apply to work at the center, according to the statement.

Anyone interested can contact Crystal Williams at ext.cwilliams@lasvegasnevada.gov or 702-912-8650.

