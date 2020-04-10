Las Vegas hospital workers applaud as COVID-19 patient discharged

The patient, identified only as “Alfred,” a man in his 60s, had been critically ill with the disease, officials at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center said.

This screenshot from video shows staff members at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center cheer as Alfred (no last name given) is discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, April 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. The man had been critically ill with COVID-19. (Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center)

Staff members at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center cheered Wednesday when a patient who’d been critically ill with COVID-19 was discharged from the Las Vegas hospital.

The hospital spokeswoman who provided video of his departure identified the patient only as “Alfred” and said he was in his 60s.

A statement from the patient’s family thanked the hospital staff, saying, “Without their quick thinking and thoroughness, we wouldn’t have had a second chance with our dad.”

