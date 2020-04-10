Las Vegas hospital workers applaud as COVID-19 patient discharged
The patient, identified only as “Alfred,” a man in his 60s, had been critically ill with the disease, officials at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center said.
Staff members at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center cheered Wednesday when a patient who’d been critically ill with COVID-19 was discharged from the Las Vegas hospital.
The hospital spokeswoman who provided video of his departure identified the patient only as “Alfred” and said he was in his 60s.
A statement from the patient’s family thanked the hospital staff, saying, “Without their quick thinking and thoroughness, we wouldn’t have had a second chance with our dad.”
Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.