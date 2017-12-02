ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, December 2nd — VIDEO

By Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2017 - 8:53 am
 

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A “good Samaritan” was fatally shot Friday afternoon while chasing a suspected armed robber. Police say minutes before the man was shot, a woman was robbed at gunpoint. Three men on bikes chased the suspect, before the suspect turned around and fired several shots toward the men.

2. An on-site storage facility manager allegedly shot and killed a man on Friday he thought was committing a crime at the facility. Police say the manager and man got into a fight prior to the shooting in the parking lot area. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound.

3. The Killers and Imagine Dragons headlined the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert last night at T-Mobile Arena. Many Strip performers and Vegas natives made appearances such as David Copperfield, Carrot Top, Bryce Harper and Boyz II Men. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds led the audience in a moment of silence for the 58 victims killed Oct. 1. The proceeds of the show will go to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

