Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 6th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Police have identified a woman suspected of driving a stolen truck into three cars, killing one woman. Police arrested 26-year-old Oriana Leausa on a fatal DUI charge Wednesday. Police say Leausa was driving a stolen Dodge Ram pickup when it struck a patrol car, continued on Fort Apache Road and struck two more cars. The officer in the patrol car and one other driver were treated for minor injuries but the woman driving the final struck car died on scene.

2. According to arrest reports, a dispute between neighbors may have led to a shooting in Rhodes Ranch Sunday. Witnesses say that Bryan Roman McKinney, 35, entered a neighbors driveway and fired multiple rounds at a man, critically injuring him. McKinney claims self-defense, saying the neighbor would sharpen knives and swords in the driveway and was making threats. McKinney faces attempted murder and battery charges.

3. Henderson city officials say they are concerned about the potential redevelopment of Legacy Golf Club. Henderson City Manager Robert Murnane said in an email Wednesday that city officials are seeking to meet with the new owners regarding intentions for the property. A spokeswoman for the new owners says they intend to “create a planned use development.” City officials say they were not made aware of the sale other than through media reports.

