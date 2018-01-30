Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, January 30th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A man who allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at the Aria was hospitalized after he jumped off an overpass trying to evade police. About 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aria staff alerted police to a man they say tried to use a counterfeit bill. The man led police on a foot chase before jumping off the Harmon Avenue overpass above I-15 and landing in rocky landscaping. The man’s condition is unknown.

2. A math teacher at West Career and Technical Academy was arrested Friday on child sex charges. Renee Rine faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted kidnapping and lewdness with a child who is 14 or 15 years old. Rine is the ninth school district employee arrested during the current school year.

3. Parking fees are going to increase once again for nearly a dozen Strip properties. MGM Resorts announced the hike yesterday, increasing parking rates at 11 properties. Bellagio, Aria and Vdara will see the biggest increases as MGM’s “ultra-luxury” properties. The new rates will go into effect Wednesday.

