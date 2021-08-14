101°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police officer dies from COVID, union says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2021 - 2:21 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 21-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department died this week from COVID-19, according to the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

Phil Closi, a patrol officer, died on Thursday due to “complications from Covid,” according to a Facebook post from the union. He worked out of the Convention Center Area Command and was a union area representative.

“Phil will be greatly missed by his family and friends,” the statement said.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, according to the union.

Closi is the fifth known Metro employee to die of the coronavirus. Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, died on July 29, 2020, followed by the deaths of 70-year-old retired detective Michael Karstedt, on Jan. 30, 70-year-old civilian employee John Melwak, on Oct. 23, and officer Jason Swanger, 41, on June 24.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

