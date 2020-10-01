Lee Canyon resort reveals plan, COVID-19 steps for 2020-21 ski season

Regulations laid out on Lee Canyon’s website include face masks, social distancing and limiting the daily number of guests at the Mount Charleston ski and snowboard resort.

It won’t be exactly business as usual at Lee Canyon, but the ski resort announced it is taking steps to ensure people can enjoy this season safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ski resort, located on Mount Charleston, announced its 2020-21 winter operating plan on social media Wednesday.

Its COVID-19 regulations are based on the National Ski Area Association’s Ski Well, Be Well practices, as well as directives put forth by the state of Nevada, Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District, the social media announcement said.

Regulations laid out on Lee Canyon’s website include face masks, social distancing and limiting the daily number of guests. Visitors will be required to pre-purchase lift tickets, season passes and Ride Local Cards, and to rent equipment and reserve parking prior to visiting.

“We are confident and continue to believe in the benefits of being outdoors, and in skiing and snowboarding, and doing what we love,” Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely said in a statement. “We’ll be focused on protecting the wellbeing of those that work and play here at Lee Canyon and we’ll be prepared with a thorough and adaptable operations plan that puts safety first. We’ll do everything we can to ensure the longevity of the season.”

Some activities such as tubing and the Mountaineer Program, a multiweek skiing program for 4- to 6-year-olds, will be suspended for the season. Available lessons, coaching and kids’ activities will have class size restrictions. Ski lifts will only allow people who come together to get on together, and waiting lines will have 6-foot spacing.

Big Bear Mountain Resort in California and Brian Head Resort in Utah have implemented similar Covid-19 guidelines during their summer season activities.

Big Bear Mountain Resort and fellow Alterra Mountain Company resorts in the U.S. and Canada will continue the mitigating efforts during the winter season, focusing on crowd management, according to a press release by Alterra Mountain Company.

Brian Head Resort is still finalizing its winter season Covid-19 protocols, according to a resort spokesperson.

Season passes for all three resorts are now on sale.

SnowJam Las Vegas

On Tuesday evening, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced conventions and trade shows will be allowed to resume. Conventions may have up to 250 people without approval, but events expecting between 250 and 1,000 people need approval.

The SnowJam Ski and Snowboarding Expo is scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets are not yet on sale as details are still being worked out, the event’s website says.

The event organizer did not respond to a request for comment about its plans.

The LVCC has its own regulations for event organizers, exhibitors and attendees, which requires masks, social distancing and increased cleaning and sanitation.

