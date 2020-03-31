Legal Aid Center offers ‘toolkit’ for Nevadans affected by COVID-19

A legal aid nonprofit has created a new “toolkit” for those affected by COVID-19 after seeing a significant increase in demand for such services in the Las Vegas Valley.

Barbara Buckley, executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada has received a high volume of calls from area residents seeking help on evictions, family law issues, health care, unemployment and debt collection. The agency said calls to the Legal Aid Center have nearly doubled in a week.

“These are challenging and uncertain times for many,” said Barbara Buckley, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada executive director, in a news release. “We created the toolkit to help Nevadans who are struggling with job loss, evictions, and mounting debt due to COVID-19.”

The Family Law Self-Help Center also is continuing to help victims of domestic violence in obtaining temporary protection orders.

“The Family Law Self-Help Center received approval from the court to electronically sign the TPO application and email it to the clerk, so individuals do not have to visit the courthouse physically,” Buckley said in the news release.

The agency’s updated legal aid kit is available in English and Spanish. One can access it at lacsn.org. Remote legal assistance is available by calling 702-386-1070 or emailing info@lacsn.org.

