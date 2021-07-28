Memorial service set for Metro officer who died of COVID-19

A year after his death, family and friends will hold a public memorial Saturday for Lt. Erik Lloyd, a longtime officer and president of the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A portrait awaits mourners before a burial service for Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd on Aug. 19, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The marquee at Park MGM honors Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd as his funeral procession moves down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It has been one year since Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd lost his life to COVID-19.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., his family, friends and co-workers will hold a public memorial to pay tribute to Lloyd’s relentless service to the Las Vegas Valley as both an officer and president of the Injured Police Officers Fund.

“Because of COVID, we weren’t able to have a church service, which is the most important part for a funeral,” Lloyd’s wife, Minddie, this week. “The churches were closed. So, that’s what we are doing. It is our send-off to heaven.”

Minddie said “everyone is welcome” at the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6601 W. Twain Ave. in Las Vegas.

Lloyd, 53, died after nearly 30 years with Metro. He served as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund since January 2004, where he coordinated fundraising efforts for wounded cops and their families.

“We are able to honor him,” Minddie Lloyd said. “Unfortunately our family is not the only one in this position because I know a lot of other families have been waiting to hold services for their loved ones. For us we were missing so many people who couldn’t gather to honor him. So it is going to be very nice.”

The Las Vegas Valley law enforcement community has endured repeated losses from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

They include retired Las Vegas police Detective Michael Karstedt, 70, who died Jan. 3 from complications of COVID-19. Metro civilian employee John Melwak, 70, died Oct. 23. Melwak was a patrol services representative assigned to the Northwest Area Command and had been with the department since 2003. Officer Jason Swanger, 41, died from COVID-19 on June 24.

