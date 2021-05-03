New mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to launch Tuesday

The facility at the Las Vegas Convention Center will have the capacity to administer more than a thousand vaccines each day, public health officials say.

Pfizer vaccine vials at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention Center will host Southern Nevada’s first large-scale drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic beginning Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, the clinic at 3150 Paradise Road will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and have the ability to deliver more than 1,000 doses each day.

First and second doses will be available. Appointments for people 16 years of age and older are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

As of Thursday, there have been 875,083 COVID-19 doses initiated, 634,393 doses completed, and a total of 1,454,321 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County, the health district said in a news release. To date, 47 percent of Clark County’s eligible population (people 16 years of age and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Once 60 percent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be removed. To reach this threshold, about 1,097,955 people locally will need to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“Clark County is dedicated to fully reopening our community with safety as our top priority,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, also a Board of Health member, said in the release. “Our goal is to be one of the most vaccinated communities in the country, and we hope people will take advantage of this new resource at the Convention Center and the drive-thru that will be available starting next week at Texas Station.”

The Las Vegas Convention Center drive-thru services can be accessed be entering through the Bronze Lot off Paradise Road and Sierra Vista Drive. The main clinic is in the South Hall. Parking for the clinic is in the Bronze Lot. ADA parking is available in the Silver Lot.

The health district also is partnering on a second mass vaccination site scheduled to open on May 11 at Texas Station in North Las Vegas. That site also will have the ability to vaccinate 1,000 people a day, officials have said.

Additional community COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled this week at these locations:

— Tuesday: Church LV, 3760 E. Sunset Road, 2 to 6 p.m.

— Wednesday: Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 2 to 6 p.m.

— Thursday: Whitney Recreation & Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., 2 to 6 p.m.

— Friday: The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, 2 to 7 p.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.